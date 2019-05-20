While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 20

Deutsche Bank staff saw suspicious activity in Trump and Kushner accounts

Anti-money laundering specialists at Deutsche Bank recommended in 2016 and 2017 that multiple transactions involving legal entities controlled by Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, be reported to a federal financial-crimes watchdog.

The transactions, some of which involved Trump's now-defunct foundation, set off alerts in a computer system designed to detect illicit activity, according to five current and former bank employees.

At least 12 people injured in Egypt blast targeting tourist bus

An explosion targeting a tourist bus injured at least 12 people on Sunday (May 19), mostly South African tourists, near a new museum being built close to the Giza pyramids in Egypt, two security sources said.

A third security source said the bus was carrying 25 South African tourists from the airport to the pyramids area, and that four Egyptians in a nearby car were also injured by broken glass.

A file photo of Republican Representative Justin Amash talking to reporters at Capitol Hill in Washington. PHOTO: REUTERS



Donald Trump lashed out on Sunday (May 19) at the first Republican congressman to call the US president's behaviour impeachable, while Democrats warned Trump's stonewalling of congressional probes is strengthening the case for an impeachment inquiry.

Trump called Republican Representative Justin Amash "a total lightweight" and "a loser" on Twitter, a day after the Michigan conservative said the Mueller report showed that the Republican president "engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment."

Amash's criticism made calls in the US Congress for Trump's impeachment bipartisan, though just barely, with most Republicans still standing by the president at a time of economic growth, turbulent markets and global trade tensions.

Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist: Source



Google will stop providing any technical support and collaboration for Android and Google services to Huawei going forward, a source told Reuters. PHOTO: REUTERS



Alphabet Inc's Google has suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licenses, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday (May 19), in a blow to the Chinese technology company that the US government has sought to blacklist around the world.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system, and the next version of its smartphones outside of China will also lose access to popular applications and services including the Google Play Store and Gmail app.

Details of the specific services were still being discussed internally at Google, according to the source.

Tennis: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to win ninth Rome title



Rafael Nadal of Spain returns to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their ATP Masters tournament final tennis match at the Foro Italico in Rome on May 19, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 to win a ninth Italian Open title and a record 34rd Masters crown on Sunday (May 19).

World number one Djokovic, winner at the Madrid Open last week, produced an error-strewn performance in his 54th meeting with second-ranked Nadal, who claimed the 81st title of his career.

Nadal overtakes Djokovic at the top of the list for Masters wins – the pair were level at 33 each before Sunday’s final – in a timely boost ahead of his assault on a 12th French Open crown in a week’s time.

