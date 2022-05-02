While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 2, 2022

EU to propose phasing out Russian oil in new sanctions wave

The European Union will propose a phased out ban on Russian oil imports as part of its fresh round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, sources said on Sunday.

The European Commission, which draws up sanctions for the EU's 27 countries, is currently preparing the text, which could be put to the member states as early as Wednesday, diplomats said.

Several diplomats said the ban on oil was made possible after a policy U-turn by Germany, which had resisted the measure, seeing it as too disruptive and potentially harmful to its economy.

To placate doubters, the commission will propose to phase in the ban over six to eight months, giving countries time to diversify their supply, the sources said.

