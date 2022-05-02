While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 2, 2022

EU to propose phasing out Russian oil in new sanctions wave
The European Union will propose a phased out ban on Russian oil imports as part of its fresh round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, sources said on Sunday.
The European Commission, which draws up sanctions for the EU's 27 countries, is currently preparing the text, which could be put to the member states as early as Wednesday, diplomats said.
Several diplomats said the ban on oil was made possible after a policy U-turn by Germany, which had resisted the measure, seeing it as too disruptive and potentially harmful to its economy.
To placate doubters, the commission will propose to phase in the ban over six to eight months, giving countries time to diversify their supply, the sources said.
Violence erupts in May Day protests in Paris, marchers criticise re-elected Macron
Police fired tear gas to push back black-clad anarchists who ransacked business premises in Paris on Sunday during May Day protests against the policies of newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron.
Thousands of people joined May Day marches across France, calling for salary increases and for Macron to drop his plan to raise the retirement age.
Most were peaceful but violence broke out in the capital, where police arrested 54 people, including a woman who attacked a fireman trying to put out a fire, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter. Eight police were injured, he added.
Mufti's office explains why Singapore Muslims celebrate Hari Raya on Tuesday, unlike others in the region
Some Muslims in Singapore have been wondering why Hari Raya Puasa here falls on Tuesday when neighbouring countries Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei are celebrating the festival on Monday.
Singapore Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, the Republic's top Islamic leader, announced on Sunday night that Muslims here will celebrate Hari Raya Puasa, also known as Hari Raya Aidilfitri, on Tuesday.
This is because according to astronomical calculations, the crescent moon for the Islamic month of Syawal, which follows Ramadan, did not appear in the evening after sunset on Sunday. The crescent moon - which traditionally marks the start of a new month - could not be seen either, he added.
Rocky markets face Fed rate hike test this week
The market finished its worst April performance in more than 50 years with key global indexes at or near their lowest levels since the beginning of the year.
Fears over inflation and interest rates, coupled with geopolitical jitters, sent major global equity indexes tumbling to their lowest levels this year.
In New York, the Dow Jones index lost 2.5 per cent over the past week to end at 32,977.21 points. This represented a 9.3 per cent loss so far this year.
Injured Osaka exits Madrid Open but Raducanu marches on
An injured Naomi Osaka made a second round exit from the Madrid Open on Sunday, falling 6-3, 6-1 to home favourite Sara Sorribes Tormo.
Four-time major champion Osaka revealed she sustained an Achilles injury after her opening win against Anastasia Potapova and that it limited her performance against the tireless Spaniard.
Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu played a near flawless match to dismiss Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1 and reach the last-16 of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time.