While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 2

Arrests in Paris as thousands join French May Day protests

Hooded, black-clad demonstrators clashed with police in Paris on Saturday as thousands of people joined traditional May Day protests across France to demand social and economic justice and voice their opposition to government plans to change unemployment benefits.

Police made 46 arrests in the capital, where garbage bins were set on fire and the windows of a bank branch were smashed, momentarily delaying the march.

More than 106,000 people marched throughout France, including 17,000 in Paris, according to the Interior Ministry.

Trade unionists were joined by members of the "Yellow Vest"movement, which triggered a wave of anti-government protests three years ago, and by workers from sectors hit hard by pandemic restrictions such as culture.

Hundreds report abnormal menstruation after tear gas exposure

At some point last summer, there were just too many reports of protesters who had experienced abnormal menstrual cycles after being exposed to tear gas for Britta Torgrimson-Ojerio, a nurse researcher at the Kaiser Permanente Centre for Health Research in Portland, Oregon, to dismiss them as coincidence.

A preschool teacher told Oregon Public Broadasting that if she inhaled a significant amount of gas at night, she would get her period the next morning. Other Portland residents shared stories of periods that lasted for weeks and of unusual spotting. Transgender men described sudden periods that defied hormones that had kept menstruation at bay for months or years.

Torgrimson-Ojerio decided she would try to figure out whether these anecdotes were outliers or representative of a more common phenomenon.

Pope Francis embarks on prayer 'marathon' against Covid-19

Pope Francis on Saturday launched a month-long prayer marathon to hasten the end of the coronavirus pandemic with a prayer at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican before some 150 believers.

The Argentinian pontiff gave the inaugural rosary prayer to kick off a series which will be streamed live each day this month at 1600 GMT (midnight Singapore time) from different Catholic shrines across the world.

They range from Fatima in Portugal and Lourdes in France to shrines in Poland, Nigeria, Cuba and South Korea as well as the Basilica of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.

Kindness of strangers gives hope amid India's Covid-19 horrors

An out-of-breath woman trudges in, aided by two young men. The Covid-19 patient is teetering close to a collapse, not unlike India's health infrastructure in the ferocious second wave of the pandemic.

"I am dying. I am dying," she screams. Her son wails for help: "Is there anyone?"

Just when it seemed all doors had been slammed shut, this family has found one ajar. After being shunted from one hospital to another for days, they have finally come to a Sikh temple in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, desperate for a few hours of medical oxygen. And it does not let them down.

Man City on brink of title as Chelsea tighten grip on fourth place

Manchester City were on the brink of clinching the Premier League title after a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Chelsea maintained their hold on fourth place after beating Fulham by the same scoreline.

Pep Guardiola's side moved 13 points clear at the top thanks to second-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres at Selhurst Park.

City will be crowned English champions for the third time in four seasons if second-placed Manchester United lose at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

