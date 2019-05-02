While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 2

Thousands protest against Maduro as Venezuela stand-off sparks US-Russia tension

Thousands of marchers protested in Venezuela on Wednesday to try to force socialist President Nicolas Maduro from power as tension grew between Russia and the United States over the political stand-off in the Opec-member nation.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido had called for the “largest march” in Venezuela’s history and on Tuesday asked the military for their backing, but the armed forces leadership has so far remained loyal to Maduro, who has been in power since 2013.

“If the regime thought we had reached maximum pressure, they cannot even imagine,” Guaido told thousands of cheering supporters in eastern Caracas, the capital. “We have to remain in the streets.”

Under a scorching sun, supporters banged drums and carried Venezuelan flags and banners proclaiming “freedom.”

Riot police, masked protesters clash at Paris May Day rally

Dozens of masked and hooded anarchists clashed with riot police in southern Paris on Wednesday, burning bins, smashing property and hurling projectiles, hijacking a May Day rally that was focused on protesting against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Tens of thousands of labour union and “yellow vest” protesters were on the streets across France, days after Macron outlined a response to months of street protests including tax cuts worth around 5 billion euros (S$7.6 billion).

In Paris, riot police used tear gas and water cannon, and charged sporadically at several points along the traditional International Workers’ Day rally to disperse groups of masked protesters who had immersed themselves in the crowd.

Malaysian mum-to-be has her Milo cravings satisfied with a special delivery

Kami datang beri kejutan terus ke rumah dia bersama abang MILO. Dia juga berkongsi MILO bersama anak-anak yatim Taman Pengasih. Semoga kemurahan hatinya membawa berkat buat dia sekeluarga. Semoga dipermudahkan segala urusan & selamat menimang cahaya mata kepada pasangan ini. pic.twitter.com/tz2w5W543b — MILO MALAYSIA (@MiloMalaysia) May 1, 2019

A pregnant mum-to-be whose in-laws chased down a Milo van to satisfy her cravings was able to gulp down five cups of the malty chocolate drink when one of the iconic vans made a special visit to her house.

Several days earlier, Natasya Rose Nizam's in-laws in Kuantan had spotted a delivery truck and knew that the 23-year-old - who is eight months pregnant with her first child - was thirsting for Milo. They gave chase and managed to flag it down, only to be told by the truck driver that he did not have the drink available.

A video of the incident went viral and Milo decided to give Natasya a surprise.

Olympic champion Caster Semenya loses appeal over testosterone rules

Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya on Wednesday lost her appeal against rules that mean middle distance female athletes with a high natural level of testosterone must take medication to reduce it.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled the regulations were necessary for athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) to ensure fair competition.

The case is likely to have far-reaching consequences for women's sport, and has split opinion around the globe.

Former teen idol Zac Efron plays serial killer Ted Bundy in new drama

Zac Efron, who won legions of female fans in the High School Musical films, takes on a more sinister role in crime drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile, playing American serial killer Ted Bundy.

The film, released on Netflix in the United States and Sky Cinema in Britain on Friday, follows the 1979 trial of Bundy, who was executed in Florida in 1989, through the eyes of his girlfriend Liz, played by Mirror Mirror actress Lily Collins.

Before his death, Bundy admitted to killing more than 30 young women across several US states in the 1970s.

