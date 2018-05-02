While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 2

Trump says Kim summit details to be unveiled within days

US President Donald Trump seemed pleased on Tuesday by a suggestion he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, promising that a time and place for the historic meeting will soon be announced.

"Nobel Peace Prize? I think President Moon was very nice when he suggested it," Trump said, referring to South Korean President Moon Jae In.

"The main thing, I want to get peace. It was a big problem and I think it's going to work out well," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump has proposed holding the summit at the truce village in the Demilitarised Zone separating the two Koreas, adding that two or three locations were under consideration.

Chaos and colour in May Day rallies across the globe

Traditional May Day rallies turned violent in some parts of the world on Tuesday, as workers gathered to defend labour rights. There was looting in Paris and dozens of arrests in Turkey, in contrast to Cuba with its colourful celebrations and new leader.

A march against French President Emmanuel Macron's public sector reforms descended in to riots in central Paris.

In the Philippines, a giant demon in the role of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was burned by protesters near the presidential palace in a lively Labour Day rally.

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo; one dead, three missing

A 22-storey abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the centre of Sao Paulo early on Tuesday, shooting a massive black cloud of smoke into the sky and red-hot chunks of debris into nearby structures.

At least one person died and three others were missing.

According to authorities, 400 people were registered as living in the building, which belonged to the government.

Mean Girls, SpongeBob soak up most Tony nominations

Two musicals with enormous brand names, Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants, led the pack of Tony-nominated shows on Tuesday morning, garnering 12 nods each.

The nominators also showered affection on five critically acclaimed productions: Revivals of Angels In America and Carousel, as well as the new musical The Band’s Visit, got 11 nominations apiece, while the new play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and a revival of My Fair Lady each got 10.

The best new musical race will now pit The Band’s Visit, a critical darling, against three shows with bigger fan bases but weaker reviews: Mean Girls, SpongeBob SquarePants and Frozen.

Facebook to offer dating service for first time

Facebook will offer its first dating service, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday, signalling the entry of the world’s largest social network into a growing market that sent shares of established dating site operators tumbling..

Shares of Match Group, the owner of popular dating app Tinder, fell more than 18 per cent on the news. IAC , Match Group’s parent company, dropped almost 14 per cent.

Zuckerberg told software developers at Facebook’s annual F8 conference that a dating service would be a natural fit for a company that specialises in connecting people online..

