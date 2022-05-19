While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 19

EU floats idea of massive aid to rebuild Ukraine

Top EU officials on Wednesday urged member states to be ambitious in helping Ukraine rebuild after the war, including through possible joint borrowing to cover the massive costs.

With the war still raging, the extent of Ukraine's reconstruction needs is not known, but the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, believes the damage already done is already in the hundreds of billions of euros.

To help pay for this, officials are floating a repeat of the EU's post-pandemic recovery fund, the €800 billion (S$1.16 trillion) in fiscal stimulus that is being financed by common debt among the EU's 27 member states.

The fund, officially known as Next Generation EU, overcame deep reticence by so-called "frugal" member states such as the Netherlands and Denmark to come into being.

