While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 19

Huawei founder says growth 'may slow, but only slightly' after US restrictions

Huawei Technologies’ founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said on Saturday (May 18) the growth of the Chinese tech giant “may slow, but only slightly” due to recent US restrictions.

In remarks to the Japanese press and reported by Nikkei Asian Review, Ren reiterated that the Chinese telecom equipment maker has not violated any law.

“It is expected that Huawei’s growth may slow, but only slightly,” Ren told Japanese media in his first official comments after the US restrictions, adding that the company’s annual revenue growth may undershoot 20 per cent.

Austria's Kurz announces new elections over corruption scandal

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Saturday announced fresh elections after his coalition collapsed following a video sting that forced his deputy, far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache, to resign.



Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that the FPOe was damaging Austria's reputation abroad and that meetings with FPOe representatives on Saturday had left him with the impression that it was not prepared to make the changes necessary to stay in government. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"I have suggested to the president of the republic that new elections be carried out, at the earliest possible date," said Kurz.

Media reports emerged on Friday alleging that Strache promised public contracts in return for campaign help from a fake Russian backer he met on the Spanish island of Ibiza a few months before 2017's parliamentary elections in Austria.

Iran dismisses possibility of conflict, says does not want war



"There will be no war because neither do we want a war, nor has anyone the idea or illusion it can confront Iran in the region," said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. PHOTO: REUTERS



Iran's top diplomat on Saturday dismissed the possibility of war erupting in the region, saying Teheran did not want a conflict and that no country had the"illusion it can confront Iran", the state news agency Irna reported.

Tensions between Washington and Teheran have increased in recent days, raising concerns about a potential US-Iran conflict. Earlier this week the United States pulled some diplomatic staff from its Baghdad embassy following attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.

"There will be no war because neither do we want a war, nor has anyone the idea or illusion it can confront Iran in the region," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told IRNA before ending a visit to Beijing.

British royals celebrate third wedding in 12 months



Lady Gabriella Windsor married financier Thomas Kingston in Saint George's Chapel at the historic castle, west of London. PHOTO: REUTERS



The British royal family gathered for its third Windsor Castle wedding in a year as Lady Gabriella Windsor tied the knot on Saturday, with Queen Elizabeth II watching on.

Windsor, 38, the daughter of the monarch's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Princess Michael, married financier Thomas Kingston in Saint George's Chapel at the historic castle, west of London.

Queen Elizabeth led the royal family at the wedding and was joined by her 97-year-old husband Prince Philip, making a jovial rare public appearance after his retirement in 2017.

Schwarzenegger attacked at South Africa sports event



Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was chatting with fans at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg when a man took a flying leap and kicked him high in the back. PHOTO: AFP



Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked on Saturday by a man who kicked him in the back at a sports event in South Africa that the action hero was hosting.

The bodybuilder and former politician was chatting with fans at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg when a man took a flying leap and kicked him high in the back.

"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about," Schwarzenegger, 71, said on Twitter.

