While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 17

Two dead, dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident: Ambulance service

At least two worshippers were killed and more than 100 injured on Sunday (May 16) when a grandstand collapsed in a synagogue under construction in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israel's national ambulance service said.

The accident in Givat Zeev, just north of Jerusalem, raised more questions about safety measures at large ultra-Orthodox events, two weeks after 45 pilgrims were crushed to death in a stampede at the burial site of a Jewish sage in northern Israel.

A police spokesman said 650 worshippers were at the Givat worship site for the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

UK vaccinates over 20 million with two Covid-19 jabs

Britain on Sunday (May 16) passed the milestone of vaccinating 20 million adults with two doses of the coronavirus jab, just a day before a raft of restrictions are lifted across most of the country.

According to government statistics, 20,103,658 million have now received their full two vaccine doses - 38.2 per cent of the adult population.

Still more have received a first dose - 36,573,354, or 69.4 per cent of the adult population - with a total of 56,677,012 million vaccines administered since the start of the UK's campaign on December 8.

World demands Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu vows to press on

The US joined other world powers in calling for an end to violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip, as pressure grows on US President Joe Biden to take a clearer stand after more than a week of deadly fighting.

That may not be enough, though, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled on Sunday (May 16) that the fighting will continue as Israel continues to pummel Gaza in response to rocket fire from Hamas and other militant groups.

The violence has raised the political heat on Biden, with calls from within his Democratic Party to condemn Israel running up against longstanding US support. Biden also risks blowback at home if he shows any daylight between him and Netanyahu from Republicans, who are already pinning the Gaza unrest on Biden.

Football: Teenager Jebbison seals Sheffield United win at Everton on first Premier League start

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison became the youngest player to score in his first Premier League start as his early strike condemned Everton to a 1-0 defeat on Sunday (May 16) that could wreck their European hopes.

Jebbison, aged 17 and 309 days, pounced in the seventh minute at a rainy Goodison Park, converting a low cross to give his already-relegated side the lead.

Everton's woeful home form continued as Sheffield United keeper Aaron Ramsdale made several excellent saves.

Tennis: Nadal overcomes blip to scythe down Djokovic in Rome final

Rafael Nadal warmed up for the French Open with a battling 7-5 1-6 6-3 win over world number one Novak Djokovic as the Spaniard claimed a record-extending 10th Italian Open title in Rome on Sunday (May 16) in the latest chapter of their rivalry.

After a mid-match wobble, Nadal turned up the heat in the decisive moments of his 57th meeting with top seed Djokovic - the pair's ninth in Rome - to secure the victory over the defending champion in two hours and 49 minutes.

Nadal broke to go ahead 6-5 in a tight opening set and staved off a late comeback attempt from Djokovic to take the early advantage in the contest with a searing inside-out forehand that caught the Serbian off guard.

