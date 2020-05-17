While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 17

Italy looks to reopen borders next month as lockdown measures ease

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined a further loosening of movement restrictions on Saturday, including opening borders to travellers from Europe from next month to unwind one of the world’s most rigid coronavirus lockdowns.

With shops as well as bars and restaurants due to reopen from Monday, the government has also announced that people will no longer have to justify travel within their own region and will be able to meet friends as well as family.

“People will be able to go wherever they want – to a shop, to the mountains, to a lake or the seaside,” he said.

The announcements came as coronavirus deaths in Italy, the third-highest in the world, fell to 153 on Saturday, the lowest since March 9.

France arrests fugitive 'financier' of Rwanda genocide

France on Saturday arrested Felicien Kabuga, one of the last key fugitives wanted over 1994 Rwandan genocide, leaving him facing a likely trial at an international tribunal after a quarter of a century on the run.

Kabuga, once one of Rwanda's richest men, was living under a false identity in the Paris suburbs, the public prosecutor's office and police said in a joint statement.

Agents swooped on his home at dawn, finding an 84-year-old man "who has been sought by the judicial authorities for 25 years", the statement said.

Obama tells grads pandemic has 'torn back curtain' on government

Barack Obama told this year's graduates at historically black colleges that the coronavirus pandemic has "torn back the curtain" on the idea that those in charge of the country know what they're doing.

"A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge," the former president said during a virtual commencement speech, the first of two Obama will deliver on Saturday.

Obama didn't mention names, but his comments came after his recent blistering attack on President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as "an absolute chaotic disaster" during a call with former members of his administration.

Football: Bundesliga restarts in new reality

The setting may be unfamiliar with the German Bundesliga returning behind closed doors after a two-month coronavirus shutdown. But the identity of the day's first goalscorer was entirely familiar, as Erling Braut Haaland put Borussia Dortmund ahead against Schalke on Saturday.

The hosts went on to win 4-0 with Raphael Guerreiro scoring a brace alongside a Thorgan Hazard strike. But it was Haaland who grabbed the headlines.

The teenager diverted a low Hazard cross into the far corner of the net in the 29th minute for the first goal of the five matches kicking off on Saturday afternoon on the long-awaited comeback of top-flight football in Europe.

Tennis: Kyrgios tells Murray 'you are better than Djokovic'

Nick Kyrgios told Andy Murray on Saturday the British tennis star was better than world number one Novak Djokovic, claiming the Serb "dodges" his serve while the Scot "is on it like a light".

By his own estimate, Kyrgios had drunk six glasses of wine when he logged on from his Canberra home for an Instagram live chat with Murray that started after midnight for the Australian.

"My knowledge and interest in red wine has gone incredibly up during this quarantine," said Kyrgios, well known for his withering comments about leading tennis players, even though the undeniably talented world number 40 has never gone beyond the quarter-finals of a major championship.

