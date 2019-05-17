While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 17

China cancels US pork import order as US-China trade war drags on

The same week US President Donald Trump announced sweeping increases on tariffs against Chinese goods, Chinese buyers dropped orders for 3,247 metric tonnes of US pork - the biggest cancellation in more than a year, according to US Department of Agriculture data released on Thursday (May 16).

The cancellation came during the week ended May 9, a blow to the US$6.5 billion (S$8.92 billion) export market for American pork, vital to the burgeoning US meat industry.

Prior to the trade war, China and Hong Kong combined were the second largest export market for US pork.

Boeing says has completed software update for 737 MAX jets

Boeing Co said on Thursday (May 16) it had completed a software update for its 737 MAX jets, which have been grounded worldwide since March after they were involved in two fatal crashes.



The airplane manufacturer said it was providing additional information to address requests from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that includes details on how pilots interact with controls and displays in different flight scenarios.

Once the requests are addressed, Boeing will work with the FAA to schedule its certification test flight and submit final certification documentation, the company said.

US Commerce Department publishes Huawei export blacklist order, includes Huawei affiliates in Singapore



Members of Congress and administration officials said the move will make it difficult for Huawei to sell many products because of key US suppliers.



The US Commerce Department on Thursday (May 16) formally placed Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and 68 affiliates in more than two dozen countries on its so-called "Entity List" - a move that bans the telecom company from buying parts and components from American firms without US government approval.

The order takes effect immediately, a Commerce Department spokesman said, and includes non-US Huawei affiliates in Canada, Japan, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Singapore, among others.

The US government will review requests for approvals for transactions under a "policy of presumption of denial".

Britain's Theresa May to agree departure after latest Brexit deal bid



British Prime Minister Theresa May will set out a timetable for her departure in early June after the latest attempt to get her Brexit deal approved by parliament, the chairman of a powerful Conservative Committee said on Thursday (May 16).

Three years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, there is little clarity over when, how and even whether Brexit will happen, prompting some in her party to call for a new approach to the country's biggest policy shift in more than 40 years.

May has promised to step down after her Brexit deal is approved by lawmakers. But many in her party want her to set out clearly when she will quit if the agreement is rejected for a fourth time, and others are demanding her immediate departure.

Facebook says removes 265 'fake accounts' linked to Israel



Facebook said the "inauthentic" activity originated in Israel and focused on Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Angola, Niger and Tunisia as well as in Latin America and Southeast Asia.



Facebook said on Thursday (May 16) it had removed 265 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, groups and events linked to Israel due to what it called “inauthentic behaviour” targeting users in Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa.

The move is part of wider efforts by Facebook to address concerns over privacy lapses and hate speech in social media.

Facebook said the “inauthentic” activity originated in Israel and focused on Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Angola, Niger and Tunisia as well as in Latin America and Southeast Asia.

