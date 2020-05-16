While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 16

WHO says studying link after worrying surge in childhood disease linked to Covid-19

Europe and the United States have seen sharp surges in recent weeks of a severe immune disorder in children linked to Covid-19, health authorities reported Friday, sounding an alarm.

At least five children - three in New York, and one each in France and Britain - have died from the syndrome, and at least two other deaths are suspect.

Up to now, Covid-19 - with 4.5 million confirmed cases worldwide, and more than 300,000 deaths - has largely spared small children and teens, though many are thought to have been infected without showing symptoms.

But the new illness, while still very rare by comparison, suggests that no age bracket is safe.

Trump says US government working with other countries on coronavirus vaccine

US President Donald Trump said on Friday the US government was working with other countries to develop a coronavirus vaccine at an accelerated pace while preparing to distribute a vaccine once one is ready.

At an event in the White House Rose Garden, in which many administration officials wore masks but the president did not, Trump expressed his hope that a vaccine would be in place before the end of the year and said his administration would mobilise its forces to get a vaccine distributed once one was in place.

Trump said the government would invest in all the top coronavirus vaccine candidates and said a list had been narrowed to 14 promising possibilities with a plan to narrow further.

Parts of New York and other US states reopen after coronavirus lockdowns

Less populated areas of New York, Virginia and Maryland took their first steps towards lifting lockdowns on Friday, part of a patchwork approach to the coronavirus pandemic that has been shaped by political divisions across the United States.

Construction and manufacturing facilities in five out of 10 New York state regions were given the green light to restart operations, although New York City, the country's most populous metropolis, remained under strict limits.

New York state, home to both bustling Manhattan and hilly woods and farmland that stretch to the Canadian border, has been the global epicentre of the pandemic but rural areas have not been nearly as badly affected as New York City.

St Peter's Basilica to reopen to tourists after two-month closure

Saint Peter's Basilica will fully reopen to all visitors on Monday after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Holy See said Friday.

The largest Catholic church in the world has been disinfected ahead of the opening, with a team of suited and masked cleaners spraying every surface of the 23,000-sq m site.

Pope Francis is not yet expected to lead any public religious ceremonies either in the basilica, which can accommodate 60,000 people, or in Saint Peter's Square, as the Vatican seeks to avoid crowds.

Nasa releases basic principles for moon exploration pact

Nasa on Friday set the stage for a global debate over the basic principles governing how humans will live and work on the moon, as it released the main tenets of an international pact for moon exploration called the Artemis Accords.

The accords seek to establish 'safety zones' that would surround future moon bases to prevent what the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration called "harmful interference" from rival countries or companies operating in close proximity.

They would also permit companies to own the lunar resources they mine, a crucial element in allowing Nasa contractors to convert the moon's water ice for rocket fuel or mine lunar minerals to construct landing pads.

