While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 15

Russia hits 12-storey building in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, at least 17 hurt



Russia carried out a series of air strikes on the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on May 14 evening, local officials said, hitting a high-rise residential building and injuring at least 17 people.

The 12-storey building, located in the city centre, was hit by guided bombs, the regional police said on Telegram.

Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, said a fire had broken out at another site that was struck, and at least 10 garages were affected.

