While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 15

Russia hits 12-storey building in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, at least 17 hurt
Russia carried out a series of air strikes on the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on May 14 evening, local officials said, hitting a high-rise residential building and injuring at least 17 people.
The 12-storey building, located in the city centre, was hit by guided bombs, the regional police said on Telegram.
Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, said a fire had broken out at another site that was struck, and at least 10 garages were affected.
Two French prison officers killed, inmate escapes, in jail van ambush
Gunmen attacked a prison van at a motorway toll in northern France on May 14, killing at least two prison officers and freeing a convict who had been jailed last week.
President Emmanuel Macron vowed that everything would be done to find those behind the attack and hundreds of members of the security forces were deployed for a manhunt to find the attackers and the inmate who were all still at large.
Two prison officers were killed in the attack and two others were receiving urgent medical care, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.
Alice Munro, Canadian Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 92, says Globe and Mail
Nobel Prize-winning Canadian writer Alice Munro, whose exquisitely crafted tales of the loves, ambitions and travails of small-town women in her native land made her a globally acclaimed master of the short story, died on Monday at the age of 92, the Globe and Mail newspaper said on May 14.
The Globe, citing family members, said Munro had been suffering from dementia for at least a decade.
Munro published more than a dozen collections of short stories and was honored with the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2013.
Medvedev’s Rome Open title defence ended by USA’s Paul
Daniil Medvedev’s Rome Open title defence came to an end at the last-16 stage on May 14 after the world number four was knocked out in straight sets by Tommy Paul, 6-1, 6-4.
Second seed Medvedev has never successfully defended an ATP Tour crown and was well below his best, stunned by American Paul who claimed his first win against the former US Open champion.
Paul will play Hubert Hurkacz, who knocked out Rafael Nadal earlier in the tournament, in the quarter-finals.
World No.2 McIlroy files for divorce from wife Erica: Report
Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from wife Erica, submitting the documents on May 13 in Florida to end their marriage after just over seven years, celebrity website TMZ reported May 14.
World number two McIlroy, coming off his fourth career victory at the Wells Fargo Championship last May 12, was at the PGA Championship at Valhalla on Tuesday on the practice range just after the news broke.
McIlroy and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who last month won his second Masters, are favoured for the title.