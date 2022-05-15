While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 15

Ten killed in store shooting in Buffalo, New York

Ten people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York were killed on Saturday when a gunman opened fire, local daily The Buffalo News reported citing police officials.

Up to five bodies were found in the parking lot, as well as multiple people inside the store.

A police source told the newspaper that the shooter had a camera and was wearing body armour with a "military grade helmet."

"Ten people were killed by a gunman dressed in body armour and armed with a high-powered rifle, while three others were wounded - two of them critically," reported the paper, citing a police official at the scene and another source close to law enforcement.

