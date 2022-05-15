While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 15

Ten killed in store shooting in Buffalo, New York
Ten people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York were killed on Saturday when a gunman opened fire, local daily The Buffalo News reported citing police officials.
Up to five bodies were found in the parking lot, as well as multiple people inside the store.
A police source told the newspaper that the shooter had a camera and was wearing body armour with a "military grade helmet."
"Ten people were killed by a gunman dressed in body armour and armed with a high-powered rifle, while three others were wounded - two of them critically," reported the paper, citing a police official at the scene and another source close to law enforcement.
North Korea reports more Covid deaths, taking ‘swift measures’
North Korea said on Sunday a total of 42 people had died as the country began its fourth day under a nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the impoverished country’s first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak.
North Korea’s admission on Thursday that it is battling an “explosive” Covid-19 outbreak has raised concerns that the virus could devastate a country with an under-resourced health system, limited testing capabilities and no vaccine programme.
State news agency KCNA said the country was taking “swift state emergency measures” to control the epidemic, but there is no sign that Pyongyang was moving to accept international offers of vaccines.
Top US Senate Republican meets Zelensky in Ukraine
Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the US Senate, paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday with other Republican senators and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks.
McConnell is pressing Republican Senator Rand Paul to end his opposition to a US$40 billion (S$55 billion) aid package for Ukraine, which has overwhelming support from both major parties.
Zelensky hailed what he said was a powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine.
Russia forges new partnerships over West's 'total hybrid war'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that Moscow was the target of "total hybrid war" by the West but would withstand sanctions by forging deeper partnerships with China, India and others.
In a speech on the 80th day since Russia invaded Ukraine, Lavrov pointed to the barrage of sanctions imposed by the West in an effort to portray Russia as the target, not the perpetrator, of aggression.
"The collective West has declared total hybrid war on us and it is hard to predict how long all this will last but it is clear the consequences will be felt by everyone, without exception," he said.
Liverpool win FA Cup in shoot-out against Chelsea
Liverpool held their nerve to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2006 after a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Chelsea as the quadruple chasers kept their historic bid alive on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp's side won 6-5 on penalties at Wembley as Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas was the unlikely hero with the decisive kick after Alisson Becker kept out Mason Mount's effort.
A hard-fought final had finished a 0-0 draw after extra-time, setting the stage for a nerve-jangling shoot-out that featured misses by Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and Sadio Mane, whose shot was saved by Edouard Mendy when he had a chance to clinch the trophy.