While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 15

Prince Harry's office asks for understanding over report Markle's father won't attend wedding

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle asked for "understanding" for the father of the American actress after the US celebrity news site TMZ reported on Monday (May 14) he would not attend the couple's glittering wedding in Britain this weekend.

TMZ said Thomas Markle had decided not to attend the marriage of his daughter to the prince, who is Queen Elizabeth's grandson, because he did not wish to embarrass the royals after media reports that he had staged paparazzi photographs.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

US first lady Melania Trump treated for benign kidney condition, in hospital

President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, underwent a surgical procedure on Monday (May 14) to treat a benign kidney condition and will remain at Walter Reed medical center for the rest of the week, the first lady’s office said.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Mrs Trump, 48, underwent an embolisation procedure to treat the kidney condition.

“The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” Grisham said. “The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

US unbending ahead of trade talks with China

In a tit-for-tat trade war, China will run out of targets for tariffs sooner than the United States will, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday (May 14).

Striking a defiant note ahead of a second round of high level negotiations this week with Chinese deputy premier Mr Liu He, Mr Ross said in a speech at the National Press Club: "I hope we can make a fair deal but if it doesn't happen, a trade tit-for -tat will not be economically life threatening to the United States."

"It's difficult to handicap the outcome (of the talks)," Mr Ross said, but he added that his hope was the strong personal relationship between President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping will "facilitate an agreement just as it seems possibly to be doomed".

Superman actress Margot Kidder dies at age 69

Actress Margot Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane in the Superman films in the 1970s and 1980s, has died at the age of 69, a funeral home in Montana said on Monday (May 14).

The Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana said on its website that Kidder passed away on Sunday (May 13) at her home in the town.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Neymar headlines Brazil's World Cup 'favorites'

Striker Neymar, who hasn't played since injury in February, was named Monday (May 14) as the star of a Brazilian team that coach Tite said has a good chance of winning the World Cup in Russia.

"Brazil is one of the favorites given the football it has shown, given its consistency," Tite said at the team announcement in Rio de Janeiro.

He said the national team, seeking a record sixth championship, stands out for being "aggressive, scoring goals".

