While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 14

'This virus may never go away,' WHO says

The coronavirus that causes Covid-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday, warning against any attempt to predict how long it would keep circulating and calling for a "massive effort" to counter it.

"It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away," WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan told an online briefing.

"I think it is important we are realistic, and I don't think anyone can predict when this disease will disappear," he added.

"I think there are no promises in this and there are no dates. This disease may settle into a long problem, or it may not be."

READ MORE HERE

British teen dies of Kawasaki-like disease linked to coronavirus

A 14-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions has died from a Kawasaki-like disease linked to coronavirus, a London children's hospital said on Wednesday.

The teenager was part of a cluster of eight cases treated at the Evelina London Children's Hospital over a 10-day period in April, according to a report by his medical team published in The Lancet journal.

The 14-year-old spent six days in intensive care at the Evelina and tested positive for Covid-19 following his death, said the team. The hospital has seen around 50 children with the illness, according to medical director Sara Hanna, with around half since discharged.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Trump ex-campaign aide Paul Manafort leaves prison for home

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released from a federal prison in Pennsylvania on Wednesday to finish his sentence at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, his lawyer said, drawing fresh Democratic criticism over Justice Department actions that have benefited Trump associates.

Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, imprisoned in a separate case, also is expected to be released based on the threat of the coronavirus, a US official familiar with the decision-making regarding inmates said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Todd Blanche, a lawyer for the Manafort, said the 71-year-old veteran Republican political operative was released from the Federal Correctional Institution, Loretto in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, and would serve the remainder of his seven and a half year sentence in home confinement in Virginia.

READ MORE HERE

Clashes in Kashmir after Indian troops shoot dead civilian

25-year-old civilian shot dead by the government forces in central #Kashmir, earlier today.



Mobile internet suspended in district Budgam.



CRPF said the man jumped a checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/aZV66kHNu8 — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) May 13, 2020

Hundreds of angry demonstrators clashed with government forces on Wednesday in Indian-administered Kashmir after soldiers shot dead a young man at a checkpoint, officials and locals said.

The man's death came amid heightened tensions in the restive Muslim-majority Himalayan region after New Delhi scrapped its semi-autonomous status and imposed a curfew to quell unrest.

Mehrajuddin Peer Shah, 25, was driving his car when paramilitary soldiers shot him near a checkpoint in the outskirts of Srinagar, the disputed region's main city.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Spurs star Dele Alli robbed in London home at knifepoint

Knife-carrying thieves broke into Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli's home in London early on Wednesday, with the England playmaker escaping serious injury after being hit in a scuffle with the robbers.

Alli, 24, has been in isolation at his house with his brother, their partners and a close friend, the Daily Mail reported, ahead of Tottenham resuming training.

Two men broke in after midnight and following an altercation with Alli they made off with jewellery.

READ MORE HERE