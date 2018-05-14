While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 14

In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday (May 13) that he has asked the Commerce Department to help Chinese technology company ZTE Corp “get back into business, fast,” a concession to Beijing ahead of high-stakes trade talks that will take place this week.

ZTE, one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, suspended its main operations after the US Commerce Department banned American supplies to its business for seven years.

Trump’s offer to help comes as Chinese and US officials prepare for talks in Washington with China’s top trade official Liu He to resolve an escalating trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

US to lift sanctions if North Korea dismantles nuclear weapons programme: Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday (May 13) that Washington would agree to lift sanctions on North Korea if the country agrees to completely dismantle its nuclear weapons programme, a move that would create economic prosperity that "will rival" that of South Korea.

As Pompeo spoke on several Sunday morning talk shows, the Pentagon said three American prisoners freed by North Korea had left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington and been reunited with their families.

President Donald Trump and North Korean's Kim Jong Un have a planned June 12 meeting in Singapore, the first such encounter between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.

Paris knifeman's murky path from 'reserved' student to extremist

Khamzat Azimov, who kept his beard short over a youthful face, was not considered a major threat despite being on France's two watchlists for suspected extremists since 2016.

"It was his relatives who alerted the security services, as opposed to his behaviour, actions or ideas" which might have drawn scrutiny, a source close to the inquiry told AFP.

Yet on Saturday (May 12) night, the 20-year-old described by neighbours as a quiet student spread terror throughout a bustling area of restaurants and theatres just a short stroll from the historic Paris opera house.

Football: Record-breaking Salah helps Liverpool clinch final Champions League spot, Swansea relegated

Mohamed Salah set a new Premier League record of 32 goals in a 38-game season to guarantee Liverpool's place back in the Champions League next season by beating Brighton 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday (May 13).

Victory for Liverpool meant it didn't matter what fifth-placed Chelsea did at Newcastle, but they failed to put any sort of pressure on the Champions League finalists by succumbing limply to a 3-0 defeat at St James's Park.

At the other end of the table, Swansea's seven-season stay in the Premier League came to an end as they were relegated to the Championship after a 2-1 defeat by Stoke.

Football: Barcelona's unbeaten season ended by five-star Levante

Philippe Coutinho hit a hat-trick but could not save Barcelona's unbeaten season as the Catalans were left stunned by an extraordinary 5-4 defeat to Levante on Sunday (May 13).

Ernesto Valverde rested Lionel Messi for his team's penultimate match of the campaign but it was a defensive horror-show that allowed Emmanuel Boateng to score three times and Enis Bardhi twice at the City of Valencia Stadium.

The La Liga and Copa del Rey champions trailed 5-1 after an hour and still came within a whisker of a sensational comeback as Coutinho's second and third goals, and a Luis Suarez penalty, set up a grandstand finish.

