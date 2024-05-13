While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 13

Israel lacks ‘credible plan’ to safeguard Rafah civilians, says Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 12 said Israel lacked a “credible plan” to protect some 1.4 million Palestinian civilians in Rafah and warned an Israeli attack could create an insurgency by failing to kill all Hamas fighters in the southern Gazan city.
“Israel is on a trajectory potentially to inherit an insurgency with many armed Hamas fighters left or if it leaves a vacuum filled by chaos, filled by anarchy and probably refilled by Hamas,” Blinken said on NBC’s Meet the Press.
Hamas fighters, he said, already are returning to areas of northern Gaza that Israel claimed to have cleared.
Spreading Western Canada wildfire prompts thousands to evacuate
The season’s first major wildfire continued to burn across Western Canada as firefighters tamed the fast spreading blaze while authorities evacuated a town in British Columbia and advised residents of an oil hub in Alberta to prepare to leave.
Alberta said the wildfire was extreme and out of control, located 16 km southwest of Fort McMurray and spread across 1,992 hectares of land, nearly double what was reported earlier.
In British Columbia, thousands of residents in Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and Fort Nelson First Nations were asked to evacuate as the blaze spread in size to 1,696 hectares.
Nine killed in Ukrainian missile strike on Russian apartment block, Russia says
At least nine people were killed and 20 injured on May 12 when a section of a Russian apartment block collapsed after being struck by fragments of a Soviet-era missile, launched by Ukraine and shot down by Russia, Russian officials said.
In one of the deadliest attacks to date on the region of Belgorod, Ukraine launched what Russian officials said was a massive missile attack, involving Tochka ballistic missiles and Adler and RM-70 Vampire (MLRS) multiple launch rocket systems.
Footage from the scene showed at least 10 storeys of the building collapsing. Later, as emergency services scoured the rubble for survivors, the roof collapsed and people ran for their lives, dust and rubble falling behind them.
Death toll from rains in Brazil’s south reaches 143, govt sets emergency spending
The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state rose to 143, the local civil defense government body said on May 12, up from 136 in the previous day, while another 131 people remain unaccounted for.
On May 11 evening the government announced around 12.1 billion reais (S$3.18 billion) in emergency spending to deal with the crisis that has displaced more than 538,000 people in the state, out of a population of around 10.9 million.
With this new money, more than 60 billion reais in federal funds has already been made available to the state, said the federal government in a statement on May 11.
Arsenal grind out Man Utd win to go top of the Premier League
Arsenal kept their Premier League title dreams alive by ending an Old Trafford hoodoo to grind out a 1-0 win at Manchester United on May 12 to move back top of the table.
Leandro Trossard scored the only goal on 20 minutes as Arsenal won for just the second time in 17 games away at United to go a point clear at the summit.
Manchester City still have the destiny of the title in their own hands as the defending champions have two matches left to Arsenal’s one.