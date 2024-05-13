While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 13

Israel lacks ‘credible plan’ to safeguard Rafah civilians, says Blinken



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 12 said Israel lacked a “credible plan” to protect some 1.4 million Palestinian civilians in Rafah and warned an Israeli attack could create an insurgency by failing to kill all Hamas fighters in the southern Gazan city.

“Israel is on a trajectory potentially to inherit an insurgency with many armed Hamas fighters left or if it leaves a vacuum filled by chaos, filled by anarchy and probably refilled by Hamas,” Blinken said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Hamas fighters, he said, already are returning to areas of northern Gaza that Israel claimed to have cleared.

Spreading Western Canada wildfire prompts thousands to evacuate

