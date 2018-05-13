While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 13

One person killed in Paris knife attack, attacker also dead

One person was killed in a knife attack in Paris on Saturday and the assailant was shot dead by police, a police source said.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb confirmed there had been an attack in Paris and said there were victims, without giving any details.

The attacker had been overpowered by police, he said.

The police source said some seven people had been injured. BFM TV said two were in a critical condition.

Police raid apartments linked to ousted PM Najib Razak's family: News agency

Police on Saturday raided a deluxe Kuala Lumpur apartment block at which relatives of ousted Prime Minister Najib Razak had been staying as they searched for sensitive documents the new government fears may be taken out of the country, two senior police officers said.

The swoop came as Malaysia's new Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, said he had stopped his predecessor from leaving the country because of suspected wrongdoing in connection with a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Police said they were acting after a complaint that a government vehicle had delivered dozens of boxes made to carry designer handbags and other items to the apartment for Datuk Seri Najib's wife, Rosmah Mansor.

Cate Blanchett leads Cannes female stars in protest for equal pay

Hollywood stars including Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart and Salma Hayek called on Saturday for equal pay in the cinema industry and beyond in a historic red carpet protest at the Cannes film festival.

Eighty-two actresses, filmmakers and producers marched arm-in-arm to demand equality and “a safe workplace”, seven months after the world was shaken by the #MeToo movement and the fall of mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The ranks included a battalion of Oscar winners from Helen Mirren and Marion Cotillard to US blockbuster directors Ava DuVernay and Patty Jenkins who made Wonder Woman.

Football: Fan fury as Hamburg are relegated after 55 seasons in the Bundesliga

Former European champions Hamburg were relegated for the first time on Saturday, their fans throwing flares on to the pitch as their team’s record uninterrupted top-flight run since the Bundesliga began in 1963 came to a controversial end.

Wolfsburg’s 4-1 win over bottom club Cologne meant Hamburg’s 2-1 home victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach, which was interrupted for 15 minutes due to the crowd trouble in stoppage-time, proved in vain.

Dozens of riot police, several on horses, charged on to the pitch and lined up in front of the Hamburg fans, who lit flares and threw them behind the Gladbach goal when it became clear that the team was on their way to the second division.

Tennis: Kvitova wins third Madrid Open title

Czech 10th seed Petra Kvitova won the Madrid Open title for the third time on Saturday with a marathon 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 6-3 victory over Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

Kvitova, who was also the champion in Madrid in 2011 and 2015, has now claimed four titles in 2018 after triumphs in St Petersburg, Doha and last weekend in Prague.

Victory, on a chilly, damp night in the Spanish capital, took Kvitova two hours and 51 minutes against a gutsy, unseeded Bertens who had knocked out former world number ones Maria Sharapova and Caroline Wozniacki on her way to the championship match.

