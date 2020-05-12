While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 12

WHO says 'extreme vigilance' needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that "extreme vigilance" was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, amid global concerns about a second wave of infections.

Germany earlier reported an acceleration in new coronavirus infections after it took early steps to ease its lockdown.

South Korea, another country that had succeeded in limiting virus infections, has seen a new outbreak in nightclubs.

Governments around the world are struggling with the question of how to reopen their economies while still containing Covid-19, the lung disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Boris Johnson says UK at 'most perilous moment' as coronavirus curbs ease

Britain faces the most delicate point in its battle against Covid-19 as it passes a peak in infections and starts gradually to ease guidance on social distancing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"Our journey has reached the most perilous moment where a wrong move could be disastrous," he told Parliament.

"So at this stage, we can go no further than to announce the first careful modification of our measures."

France emerges cautiously out of coronavirus lockdown

France tiptoed out of its strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday, allowing non-essential shops, factories and other businesses to reopen for the first time in eight weeks to help resuscitate the economy despite the risk of a second wave of infections.

With the world's fifth highest official death toll, France is also reopening schools in phases and its 67 million people can now leave home without government paperwork, although documentation is still needed for rush-hour travel around Paris.

Theatres, restaurants and bars will remain closed until at least June with authorities wary of the peril of new outbreaks emerging - highlighted by a scramble in South Korea to contain a cluster of cases linked to nightclubs.

Chinese investment in the US drops to lowest level since global financial crisis

Chinese investment in the United States dropped to US$5 billion in 2019, a slight decrease from a year earlier and the lowest level since the global financial crisis a decade ago, according to a new analysis by the US-China Investment Project.

The analysis attributed the investment slowdown to Chinese restrictions on outbound capital, more regulatory oversight in the United States, slower Chinese economic growth, and rising tensions between the two nations.

Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated in recent weeks as the novel coronavirus has spread across the globe, killing more than 276,000 people worldwide and infecting over 4 million.

Twitter launches labels, warnings on misleading Covid-19 information

Twitter will add labels and warning messages on some tweets with disputed or misleading information about Covid-19, the company said on Monday, as part of a new approach to misinformation that will eventually extend to other topics.

Twitter's new labels will provide links to more information in cases where the risk of harm from the tweet is not severe enough to be removed but people could be confused or misled, Twitter said in a blog post.

The company said that depending on the propensity for harm and type of misleading information in the tweet, warnings may also be added to say the tweet conflicts with guidance from public health experts before a user views it.

