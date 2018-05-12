While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 12

US will help make North Korea rich if it disarms, says Mike Pompeo

The United States promised on Friday that it would work to rebuild North Korea’s sanctions-crippled economy if Kim Jong Un’s regime agrees to surrender its nuclear arsenal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s vow came as senior US officials expressed growing optimism ahead of the landmark June 12 summit between Kim and President Donald Trump.

Pompeo, who held talks Pyongyang’s young leader over the weekend, even said “we have a pretty good understanding between our two countries about what the shared objectives are.”

He was speaking after talks with his South Korean opposite number Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to coordinate Washington and Seoul’s preparations for the historic encounter.

One hurt in school shooting near Los Angeles, 14-year-old arrested

Police in California arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at a high school near Los Angeles on Friday that left one hurt.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said the suspect had been detained near Highland High School in Palmdale, 65km north of downtown Los Angeles.

Both were students at the school.

SpaceX launches new rocket primed for future crewed missions

An updated version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, tailored for eventual crewed missions into orbit, made its debut launch on Friday from Florida's Cape Canaveral, carrying a communications satellite for Bangladesh.

The newly minted Block-5 edition of the Falcon 9 - equipped with about 100 upgrades for greater power, safety and reusability than its Block-4 predecessor - lifted off at 4.14pm EDT (4.14am on Saturday, Singapore time) from the Kennedy Space Centre.

Minutes later, the Block-5's main-stage booster flew itself back to Earth to achieve a safe return landing on an unmanned platform vessel floating in the Pacific Ocean.

Cheese shops to day spas: A look at Meghan Markle's Toronto haunts

The future bride of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, may have been born and raised in California, but for much of the past seven years the actress has called Toronto home.

The city where she first met Harry was the backdrop for her TV series Suits and the subject of many of her now-deleted social media posts.

The Annex neighbourhood where she lived was first alerted to the budding romance when Canadian police "started hanging out in their SUVs and they would just stay there, parked revving their vehicles all day and all night," recalled one neighbour, Russell Leon.

Tennis: Nadal’s magical clay court streak ended by Thiem in Madrid

Rafael Nadal suffered his first clay-court defeat in almost a year when the world number one was shocked 7-5, 6-3 by Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the Madrid Masters quarter-finals on Friday.

Defending champion Nadal, who came into the tournament having won both Monte Carlo and Barcelona for an 11th time, also saw his record 50-set winning streak on clay ended by the fifth-seeded Thiem.

Thiem, the runner-up to the great Spaniard in the 2017 Madrid final, had been the last player to defeat Nadal on clay at the Italian Open in Rome almost 12 months ago. The shock result on Friday also means that Roger Federer will reclaim the world number one ranking on Monday.

