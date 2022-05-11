While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 11

Putin ready for long war beyond Ukraine's Donbas
President Vladimir Putin will not end the Ukraine war with the Donbas campaign and is determined to build a land bridge to Russian-controlled territory in Moldova, US director of national intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday.
US intelligence also views it increasingly likely that Putin will mobilise his entire country, including ordering martial law, and is counting on his perseverance to wear down Western support for Ukraine.
"We assess President Putin is preparing for prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Haines said.
US intelligence thinks Putin's decision to concentrate Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region is "only a temporary shift" after their failure to capture Kyiv in the north.
Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Trump
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump when he buys the social media platform, the clearest signal of Musk's intention to cut moderation of the site.
Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Tesla has inked a US$44 billion (S$60 billion) deal to buy Twitter. He has called himself a "free speech absolutist" but given few specific details of his plans.
Musk is expected to become Twitter's temporary CEO after closing the deal, Reuters previously reported according to a source familiar with the matter.
WHO studies if Covid-19 has role in child hepatitis mystery
The WHO said on Tuesday that 348 probable cases of hepatitis of unknown origin had been identified, as studies into the potential role of adenovirus and Covid-19 infection gather pace.
The World Health Organisation said the leading hypotheses remain those involving adenovirus.
Cases have been reported in 20 countries, with 70 additional cases from a further 13 countries which are pending classification as tests await completion.
Israel arrests 9 after crash images spark panic on plane
Nine Israelis were arrested on suspicion of using cellphones to share images of plane crashes with other passengers on Tuesday, causing panic and forcing their flight to be aborted, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly before the AnadoluJet passenger plane had been readying for take-off for Istanbul from Tel Aviv, the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) said.
"The nine... are suspected of broadcasting images of an air disaster on the plane, causing panic and delaying the plane's departure by several hours," the police said.
Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Haaland
Manchester City announced on Tuesday they had reached an agreement to sign star striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund – sending an ominous statement of intent to their rivals.
The Norwegian international will move to the Etihad after the Premier League champions agreed to pay his reported €60 million (S$88 million) release clause.
“Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the club on 1st July 2022,” the club said in a statement.