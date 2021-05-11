While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 11

WHO labels Covid-19 mutation in India 'variant of concern'

A Covid-19 variant spreading in India, which is facing an explosive outbreak, appears to be more contagious and has been classified as being “of concern”, the World Health Organisation said Monday (May 10).

The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19 first found in India last October might also have some increased resistance to vaccine protections.

“There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility of the B.1.617,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s lead on Covid-19, told reporters. She also pointed to early studies “suggesting that there is some reduced neutralisation”, a reference to the possibility that vaccines might be less effective against it.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Spain urges responsibility as parties mark curfew's end

Spain's government called Monday (May 10) for "responsibility", insisting health restrictions were still in place after weekend images showed people celebrating the end of a state of emergency without masks or social distancing.

"The end of the state of emergency does not mean the end of restrictions. Far from it. The virus threat still exists," Justice Minister Juan Carlos Campo wrote in an opinion piece in El Pais daily.

"That's why the authorities will continue to take action and the public must keep on behaving responsibly."

READ MORE HERE

White House to prevent LGBTQ discrimination in health care

The White House announced on Monday (May 10) that it would take action against health care providers who discriminate against gay and transgender people.

"The Supreme Court has made clear that people have a right not to be discriminated against on the basis of sex and receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation," US President Joe Biden's Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

"That's why today HHS announced it will act on related reports of discrimination," Becerra said.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Amazon says it blocked 10 billion suspected counterfeit listings

Amazon said Monday (May 10) it blocked more than 10 billion suspected listings of counterfeit goods on its platform last year as part of a global crackdown in the face of pressure from consumers, brands an regulators.

The e-commerce colossus made the announcement in its first "brand protection report," as part of its initiative to weed out listings of fakes by third-party sellers.

The report said Amazon seized some two million counterfeit products last year and destroyed them to prevent them from being resold elsewhere.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Fulham relegated from Premier League

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League following a 2-0 loss at home to Burnley on Monday (May 10).

The Cottagers had to win to maintain their slim survival hopes but first-half goals from Burnley's Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood condemned them to the drop, with the visitors securing their top-flight status in the process.

Fulham were the third and last club to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

READ MORE HERE