While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 11

China talks end without a deal, agree to meet again in Beijing

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 10) trade talks with China would continue even after Washington moved to increase tariffs on Chinese imports, avoiding the worst-case scenario of a complete breakdown in negotiations.

Trump’s remarks, which were made in a tweet, followed the end of talks in Washington between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

“Over the course of the past two days, the United States and China have held candid and constructive conversations on the status of the trade relationship between both countries,” Trump said, praising his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and saying the negotiations would carry on.

READ MORE HERE

Mueller won't testify next week, says House Judiciary chair



House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said that he hopes not to have to subpoena Mueller to appear before lawmakers, but that he would do so if necessary. PHOTO: REUTERS



US Special Counsel Robert Mueller will not testify before Congress next week, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Friday (May 10).

Nadler told reporters that he hopes not to have to subpoena Mueller to appear before lawmakers, but that he would do so if necessary. He declined to characterise ongoing negotiations between his committee, Mueller and the Justice Department.

"We're talking to the Department of Justice. We're talking to Mueller. Hopefully he will come in. It won't be next week," the New York Democrat said.

READ MORE HERE

Taekwondo: STF committee member Leon Koh resigns, citing decisions 'not made in the interests' of the fraternity



The Singapore Taekwondo Federation's suspension by the SNOC means it cannot nominate athletes to compete at major Games such as the SEA Games. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TAEKWONDO FEDERATION/FACEBOOK



A member of the Singapore Taekwondo Federation's (STF) management committee has resigned from his post in another blow for the national sports association, following its suspension by World Taekwondo (WT).

Long-serving committee member Leon Koh resigned on Friday (May 10), telling The Straits Times it was a decision he had been pondering for a few months.

His departure takes place nine days before the STF's May 19 extraordinary general meeting.

READ MORE HERE

Uber fizzles in Wall Street debut, opens below $45 IPO price



The fall in shares undermined Uber's strategy of pricing its oversubscribed IPO conservatively at US$45 per share to avoid a repeat of rival Lyft Inc's stock market struggles following a strong debut in March. ST PHOTO: REUTERS



Uber Technologies Inc's shares made a disappointing market debut on Friday (May 10), marking a rocky start for the most anticipated initial public offering of the year as other high-profile startups such as Slack and WeWork look to go public.

The fall in shares undermined Uber's strategy of pricing its oversubscribed IPO conservatively at US$45 per share to avoid a repeat of rival Lyft Inc's stock market struggles following a strong debut in March.

The company's shares opened at US$42 and fell as much as 9 per cent to a low of US$41.06 in early trading before recovering most of their losses to trade down 2.5 per cent at US$43.92 by 1805 GMT. Lyft was down 4 per cent, well below its IPO price.

READ MORE HERE

It's a boy! Kardashian, West welcome fourth child



Kim Kardashian has been open about her struggles with pregnancy and decision to use a surrogate, as she had previously suffered from placenta accreta -- a serious condition where the placenta becomes too deeply attached to the wall of the uterus. PHOTO: AFP



Television reality star Kim Kardashian West said Friday (May 10) that she and rapper Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

"He's here and he's perfect!" the 38-year-old Kardashian, who also has her own make-up and fragrance lines, tweeted.

She had announced the couple were expecting in January, telling the US program "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" that the youngest Kardashian to keep up with was due "sometime soon."

READ MORE HERE