While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 10

Ferdinand Marcos Jr triumphs to become Philippines' 17th president
After waiting for more than 30 years, Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr has triumphed become the Philippines' 17th president.
By the early hours of Tuesday morning, the 64-year-old son and namesake of the late dictator chalked up almost 30 million votes with over 94 per cent of the eligible ballots counted, surpassing the 27.5 million votes needed for a majority.
He earlier led his nearest rival, incumbent Vice-President Leni Robredo, 57, by an insurmountable 13.3 million by the time almost 45 million out of some 67 million cast votes had been counted hours after balloting closed in the presidential election on Monday.
Data analysts had said the trend pointed to Mr Marcos Jr ultimately getting between 27 million and 32 million votes. Ms Robredo would get 15 million at most, they said.
US Democrats propose $55b more funding for Ukraine as Biden signs Bill to speed weapons delivery
US congressional Democrats agreed on a proposal to provide US$39.8 billion ($55.37 billion) in additional aid for Ukraine, two sources familiar with the proposal said on Monday, exceeding President Joe Biden's request last month for US$33 billion.
The House of Representatives could vote on the plan as soon as Tuesday, the sources said.
A proposal for additional Covid-19-related funding, which some Democrats had wanted to combine with the emergency Ukraine funding bill, will now be considered separately, the sources said.
Pulitzer Board honours Ukrainian journalists covering Russia's war
The Pulitzer Prize Board honoured Ukrainian journalists on Monday for their "courage, endurance and commitment to truthful" coverage of Russia's invasion of their country.
The board awarded a "special citation" to the journalists of Ukraine as New York's Columbia University announced the 2022 winners of the prestigious awards.
"The Pulitzer Prize board is pleased to award a special citation to the journalists of Ukraine for their courage, endurance and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin's ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia," said prize administrator Marjorie Miller, announcing the accolade.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of state opening of parliament over health issues
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will not carry out the opening of parliament on Tuesday as the 96-year-old monarch has had a recurrence of mobility issues, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, the latest event she will not attend because of her health.
Her son and heir Prince Charles, accompanied by his eldest son Prince William, will step in to replace her for the grand set-piece ceremony, in which the monarch sets out the government’s agenda, the palace said.
She last missed the event almost six decades ago.
Tennis: Wawrinka wins first match in 15 months, Thiem remains winless in 2022
Three-times Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka won his first match in 15 months as he moved into the second round of the Italian Open while Dominic Thiem fell in the first round yet again to remain winless on the Tour this year.
Wawrinka, who did not play for an entire year after undergoing two surgeries for a foot injury, was playing 14th seeded American Reilly Opelka and lost the first set before fighting back to win 3-6 7-5 6-2.
It was Wawrinka's first victory since last year's Australian Open but the 37-year-old, a French Open champion in 2015, said he still has work to do in the gym and on the court to get back to a competitive level.