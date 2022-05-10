While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 10

Ferdinand Marcos Jr triumphs to become Philippines' 17th president

After waiting for more than 30 years, Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr has triumphed become the Philippines' 17th president.

By the early hours of Tuesday morning, the 64-year-old son and namesake of the late dictator chalked up almost 30 million votes with over 94 per cent of the eligible ballots counted, surpassing the 27.5 million votes needed for a majority.

He earlier led his nearest rival, incumbent Vice-President Leni Robredo, 57, by an insurmountable 13.3 million by the time almost 45 million out of some 67 million cast votes had been counted hours after balloting closed in the presidential election on Monday.

Data analysts had said the trend pointed to Mr Marcos Jr ultimately getting between 27 million and 32 million votes. Ms Robredo would get 15 million at most, they said.

