While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 10

Obama calls Trump's handling of coronavirus pandemic a 'chaotic disaster'

Former president Barack Obama has launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, calling it an "absolute chaotic disaster."

In a leaked web call on Friday night with former members of his administration, Obama also said the Justice Department's decision to drop charges against Michael Flynn, the former Trump national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the Russia probe, endangers the rule of law in the US.

In the audio, first obtained by Yahoo News, Obama urges former staffers to join him in rallying behind Joe Biden as he prepares to take on Trump in the November presidential election.

The United States by far leads the world in the number of coronavirus infections, at nearly 1.3 million, and deaths, with more than 77,000.

Coronavirus crisis lays bare poverty in Geneva, as thousands queue for food

In one of the world's most expensive cities, thousands of people lined up Saturday for free food, as the Covid-19 crisis casts a spotlight on Geneva's usually invisible poor.

In the Swiss city famous for its private banks, luxury watchmakers and fancy boutiques, people began lining up at 5am (0300 GMT) on Saturday, according to the association Caravane de Solidarite, the main organiser of the event.

By the time the distribution at Geneva's Vernet hockey stadium began four hours later, the queue of people, most wearing masks and standing 2m apart, stretched and wound for about 1.5km.

Italian woman freed 18 months after being kidnapped in Kenya: PM

A young Italian woman who was kidnapped in late 2018 from an orphanage in Kenya, has been freed, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Saturday.

Silvia Romano was 23 and working as a volunteer in the orphanage in Chakama village in south-east Kenya when she was seized by gunmen in November 2018.

Chakama is about 60km inland from the coastal town of Malindi, which is popular with Italian tourists and expatriates.

Skateboarding: Eleven-year-old lands first ever vert ramp 1080

Eleven-year-old Brazilian Gui Khury has made skateboarding history by becoming the first person to land a 1080 on a vertical ramp more than two decades after Tony Hawk completed the first 900.

In a video posted on Facebook late on Friday, Khury soars into the air and completes three full rotations (1080 degrees) before cleanly landing the trick then dropping to his knees, tossing his helmet in the air and falling onto his back in celebration.

"1080!!!! have no words to explain what just happened," Khury posted on Facebook.

Little Richard, rock's flashy founding father, dies at 87

Little Richard, whose outrageous showmanship and lightning-fast rhythms intoxicated crowds with hits like Tutti Frutti and Long Tall Sally, has died. He was 87 years old.

Reverend Bill Minson, a close friend of the legendary musician, told AFP Little Richard had died on Saturday morning.

He confirmed the cause of death was cancer.

