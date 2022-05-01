While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 1

Russia pounds Ukraine; evacuations at Mariupol plant
Russia carried out missile strikes across southern and eastern Ukraine on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said, and some women and children were evacuated from a steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol after being holed up there for over a week.
Moscow has turned its focus towards Ukraine’s south and east after failing to capture the capital Kyiv in a nine-week assault that has flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than five million to flee abroad.
Its forces have captured the town of Kherson in the south, giving them a foothold just 100km north of Russian-annexed Crimea, and have mostly occupied Mariupol, a strategic eastern port city on the Azov Sea.
Russia declared victory in Mariupol on April 21 even as hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians took shelter in the Azovstal steel works. The United Nations has urged an evacuation deal, and on Saturday, a Ukrainian fighter inside said some 20 women and children had made it out.
Actress Jolie visits Ukraine's Lviv, trip interrupted by sirens
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, going to the station to meet people displaced by the war with Russia before later leaving after air-raid sirens sounded.
Jolie, 46, is a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency, which says more than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, which represents around 30 per cent of Ukraine’s pre-war population.
During the visit to the station, Jolie met volunteers working with the displaced, who told her that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to about 15 people a day. Many of those in the station are children aged from two to 10, according to volunteers.
Tornado tears through US city, damaging structures
A tornado that tore through a city outside Wichita, Kansas, damaged dozens of properties, ripping through houses and power lines, uprooting trees and heaving cars onto buildings.
No fatalities were initially reported.
About 50 to 100 structures were damaged in the city of Andover, according to Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.
Football: Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title
Real Madrid secured a 35th La Liga title on Saturday with a 4-0 home win over Espanyol as Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to win all five major European leagues.
Needing just one point from their last five games, Madrid struck twice through Rodrygo in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu before goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema.
Madrid moved 17 points clear of second-placed Sevilla with four matches to play. Barcelona have a game in hand but are 18 points adrift.
Man City thrash Leeds to leapfrog Liverpool into top spot
Manchester City retook top spot in the Premier League from Liverpool after weathering a Leeds storm to win 4-0 at Elland Road on Saturday.
Rodri and Nathan Ake got the vital goals from set pieces on a day City needed to match the aggression of the home side before Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho sealed victory late on.
Pep Guardiola's men edge one point ahead of the Reds once more with four games remaining for both sides.