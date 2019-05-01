While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 1

Venezuela’s Guaido calls for uprising; military remains loyal to Maduro for now

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday made his strongest call yet to the military to help him oust President Nicolas Maduro, although there was little sign of defection from the armed forces leadership and isolated clashes fizzled out.

Several dozen armed troops accompanying Guaido clashed with soldiers supporting Maduro at a rally in Caracas early on Tuesday, while large anti-government protests in the streets turned violent.

But an uneasy peace had returned by Tuesday afternoon and there did not appear to be signs of an immediate attempt by the opposition to take power through military force.

Officials from US President Donald Trump’s administration said three top Maduro loyalists had apparently been in talks with the opposition and indicated they would support a peaceful transition of power.

Accused California synagogue gunman pleads not guilty to murder, arson charges

A 19-year-old man accused of killing one worshipper and wounding three others in a shooting spree in a California synagogue pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to murder and attempted-murder charges in an attack prosecutors are treating as a hate crime.

John Earnest, arrested shortly after Saturday's bloodshed at the Chabad of Poway synagogue north of San Diego, also pleaded not guilty to a single count of arson on a house of worship stemming from a nearby mosque that was set on fire in March.

Appearing for a brief arraignment in San Diego County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon, Earnest wore dark-rimmed glasses, his hair combed straight forward, with a straight-faced expression. The judge ordered him to remain held without bail.

Trump, Democrats agree to spend US$2 trillion on US infrastructure

US President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders agreed on Tuesday to spend US$2 trillion (S$2.7 trillion) on roads, bridges, water, broadband and power grids, and will meet again in three weeks to discuss how to pay for the plan, Democratic leaders said.

The meeting, which appeared to be largely positive, contrasts with more heated discussions between the two sides on the trickier issues of immigration and border security.

Both parties have shown support for a potential infrastructure Bill, which, if passed, would be a rare example of bipartisan legislative success.

Facebook overhauls messaging as it pivots to privacy

Facebook on Tuesday debuted an overhaul of its core social network and new business-focused tools, the first concrete steps in its plan to refashion itself into a private messaging and e-commerce company.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a fresh design for the world's biggest social network that de-emphasized its News Feed and showcased services like its messaging app, online marketplace and video-on-demand site.

The company also rolled out features aimed both at encouraging users to interact with their close social circle as well as with businesses, including appointment booking and a "Secret Crush" option for Facebook Dating.

Football: Van de Beek gives Ajax edge over Spurs in semi-final

Ajax Amsterdam's Donny van de Beek grabbed an early goal to secure a precious 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old struck in the 15th minute to give Ajax a crucial away goal and leave Spurs facing a daunting task in Amsterdam if they are to reach the final for the first time.

Ajax, having already knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus en route to their first semi-final in Europe's elite competition since 1997, were too pacey for a labouring home side, especially in a first half in which they could have put the tie to bed.

