While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 9

Erdogan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace summit
Turkey is ready to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia to end the war, President Tayyip Erdogan said on March 8, after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul.
In a meeting lasting about an hour, Mr Erdogan and Mr Zelensky discussed developments in Ukraine’s efforts to fight off Russian invasion, shipping security in the Black Sea, including the defunct grain deal, and defence industry cooperation, according to the two sides.
Nato member Turkey supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but also maintains cordial relations with Russia, and regularly speaks with both sides in the conflict, notably as a sponsor of the Black Sea deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain exports.
“We discussed developments about the war in detail today, I stated our observations with all my sincerity,” Mr Erdogan said, at a press conference alongside Mr Zelensky, whose trip comes before an expected visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin following elections in Russia on March 15-17.
Biden predicts ‘come to Jesus’ meeting with Netanyahu
President Joe Biden said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the two of them were headed for a “come to Jesus” meeting over the issue of getting humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to a video clip posted on March 8.
Mr Biden was recorded making the comment on March 7 night while on Capitol Hill for his State of the Union speech in what appeared to be a further sign of his frustration at dealing with Mr Netanyahu over the issue of Gaza.
“Come to Jesus” is an American expression for having a blunt conversation.
Trump tightens grip on US Republican Party
Donald Trump cemented his grip on the Republican National Committee on March 8 after his daughter-in-law and another ally assumed top leadership posts amid a debate among members over whether the organisation should help pay his legal bills.
RNC members meeting in Houston voted to appoint North Carolina Republican Party head Michael Whatley and Lara Trump as chair and co-chair of the organisation, which will play a key role in marshalling voters and funds for the Nov 5 general election.
The move comes after Trump swept the Super Tuesday primary contests, prompting Mrs Nikki Haley to drop out of the Republican race and all but assuring the former US president will be the nominee and face off against President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
Bearman rockets from F2 to Ferrari F1 rookie record
Oliver Bearman started March 8 focused on Formula Two and ended it as Formula One’s newest driver and Ferrari’s youngest ever rookie.
Along the way the 18-year-old nearly out-qualified fellow-Briton and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and replaced McLaren’s Lando Norris in the record books as his country’s youngest F1 driver.
As he said after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying, he had woken up fully prepared for Formula Two and was “chucked in the deep end” for what will be by far the longest race of his career.
Natalie Portman divorces choreographer husband
Natalie Portman has divorced her French choreographer husband, a source close to the Oscar-winning actress told AFP on March 8.
The Black Swan star filed last July to end her marriage of 11 years to Benjamin Millepied, said People magazine, which first reported the news. The divorce was finalised in France in February, the source confirmed.
In May 2023, media reports emerged of an extramarital affair by Millepied. The couple never publicly addressed the allegations.