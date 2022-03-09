While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 9

Ukraine crisis: US bans Russian oil imports
A US ban on imports of Russian oil, coupled with a Russian threat to cut energy supplies to Europe, has fuelled fears globally of an energy war between Russia and the West.
“We are banning all imports of Russian oil and gas,” United States President Joe Biden announced in Washington on Tuesday.
“Putin seems determined to continue on his murderous path. No matter the cost… This much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin.”
The US is much less dependent on Russia for oil than Europe is. Last year, the US imported roughly 700,000 barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum from Russia – less than 10 per cent of the US’ oil needs – compared to the Europeans’ 4.5 million barrels per day.
US intel paints Russia's Putin as aggrieved, angry over war
US intelligence chiefs on Tuesday branded Russia's Vladimir Putin an "angry," isolated leader grappling for global clout, frustrated about how his Ukraine invasion has not gone to plan, and lobbing provocative nuclear threats at the West.
The long-standing president in Moscow has been "stewing in a combustible combination of grievance and ambition for many years," CIA director William Burns told US lawmakers.
He called the invasion of Ukraine a matter of "deep personal conviction" for Putin, his latest defiant clash with Europe and the United States.
Ukraine leader channels Churchill: ‘We will fight to the end’
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, invoking the wartime defiance of British prime minister Winston Churchill, vowed on Tuesday to “fight to the end” in a historic virtual speech to UK lawmakers.
“We will not give up and we will not lose,” he said, giving a day-by-day account of Russia’s invasion that dwelt on the costs in lives of civilians including Ukrainian children.
“We will fight to the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost.
Liverpool into Champions League quarters despite loss to Inter
Liverpool moved into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate win over Inter Milan despite suffering a 1-0 loss to the 10-man Italian side at Anfield on Tuesday.
After a cagey first half, a superb drive into the top corner from Lautaro Martinez in the 62nd minute put Inter ahead on the night.
But just when they looked capable of springing a surprise, the visitors found themselves down a man after Alexis Sanchez was dismissed for a second yellow card after catching Liverpool midfielder Fabinho.
Apple unveils 5G versions of iPad Air and low-end iPhone SE
Apple introduced 5G versions of its low-end iPhone SE and iPad Air tablet, as well as a redesigned Mac desktop computer and a new processor, kicking off what is likely to be its biggest year yet for new product releases.
Apple unveiled the devices during a virtual event Tuesday that it called "Peek performance". Chief executive officer Tim Cook also announced plans to bring Major League Baseball games to the company's TV+ streaming service.
The presentation included a new Apple chip named M1 Ultra that the company called the most powerful personal-computer chip ever. The product is part of Apple's years long shift away from using Intel processors in favour of its own components.