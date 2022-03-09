While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 9

Ukraine crisis: US bans Russian oil imports

A US ban on imports of Russian oil, coupled with a Russian threat to cut energy supplies to Europe, has fuelled fears globally of an energy war between Russia and the West.

“We are banning all imports of Russian oil and gas,” United States President Joe Biden announced in Washington on Tuesday.

“Putin seems determined to continue on his murderous path. No matter the cost… This much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin.”

The US is much less dependent on Russia for oil than Europe is. Last year, the US imported roughly 700,000 barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum from Russia – less than 10 per cent of the US’ oil needs – compared to the Europeans’ 4.5 million barrels per day.

