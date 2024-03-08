While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 8

Sweden joins Nato as Ukraine war prompts security rethink
Sweden joined Nato in Washington on March 7, two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy and conclude that support for the alliance was the Scandinavian nation’s best guarantee of safety.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson handed over the final documentation to the US government on March 7, the last step in a drawn-out process to secure the backing of all members to join the military alliance.
“Good things come to those who wait,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, as he received Sweden’s accession documents from Mr Kristersson.
“This is a historic moment for Sweden, for our alliance and for the transatlantic relationship,” Mr Blinken said.
‘No limits’ to Ukraine support, Macron tells party leaders
President Emmanuel Macron on March 7 said France would not rule out any option to support Ukraine two years into Russia’s invasion, leaders of several major French political parties said.
Speaking after a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the party chiefs said the talks with Mr Macron left them concerned, with some accusing him of using the conflict to boost his coalition’s standing ahead of crucial European elections this summer.
The president had last week stunned many in Europe by refusing to rule out the dispatch of Western ground troops to Ukraine, pointing to Russia’s hardening stance.
Britain says allies’ unity unshaken by German army leak
Britain said on March 7 that allies’ faith in Germany remained strong despite a leaked audio recording of German military officers discussing the war in Ukraine.
“I don’t want to play into the hands of some Russian narrative about divisions between allies. What I see... is incredible unity between allies,” British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said, at a press conference in Berlin, alongside his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.
A 38-minute recording of confidential German army talks, in which the officers debated the possible use of German-made Taurus missiles by Ukraine, was posted on Russian social media on March 1.
Indians killed in Ukraine forced to fight for Russia, families say
When Mohammed Asfan from India’s Hyderabad city travelled to Russia to work as a “helper” in the army, his family never imagined he would end up fighting in the Ukraine war, much less die there.
Asfan is among several Indian men who, their relatives say, were lured to Russia with the temptation of lucrative job opportunities, only to be forced to fight at the front against their will.
India’s foreign ministry has said that every such case brought to its attention has been “strongly taken up”.
Horner seeks to turn focus to F1 after accuser is suspended
Red Bull Formula One team boss boss Christian Horner appealed for his family’s privacy to be respected on March 7 after facing another barrage of questions about his conduct.
Speaking at the Saudi Grand Prix in Jeddah hours after it emerged that the Formula One champions had suspended a female employee who accused him of inappropriate behaviour, Horner said it was time to move on.
The Briton was cleared last week after an independent investigation, having denied all the accusations.