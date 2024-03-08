While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 8

Sweden joins Nato as Ukraine war prompts security rethink

Sweden joined Nato in Washington on March 7, two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy and conclude that support for the alliance was the Scandinavian nation’s best guarantee of safety.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson handed over the final documentation to the US government on March 7, the last step in a drawn-out process to secure the backing of all members to join the military alliance.

“Good things come to those who wait,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, as he received Sweden’s accession documents from Mr Kristersson.

“This is a historic moment for Sweden, for our alliance and for the transatlantic relationship,” Mr Blinken said.

