While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 8

Man arrested after driving truck into Russian embassy gates in Ireland

A man was arrested on Monday (March 7) for driving a lorry through the gates of the Russian embassy in Ireland in protest at Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Videos posted on social media showed the driver reversing the articulated truck through the gates of the embassy in Dublin and stopping after one gate was torn off.

One video showed the man, speaking with an Irish accent, hand out photographs that he said were of a family killed in Ukraine on Sunday and telling those gathered outside that he wanted the Russian ambassador "to leave this country."

READ MORE HERE

Russia-Ukraine talks make some progress on corridors, Kyiv says