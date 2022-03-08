While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 8

Man arrested after driving truck into Russian embassy gates in Ireland
A man was arrested on Monday (March 7) for driving a lorry through the gates of the Russian embassy in Ireland in protest at Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Videos posted on social media showed the driver reversing the articulated truck through the gates of the embassy in Dublin and stopping after one gate was torn off.
One video showed the man, speaking with an Irish accent, hand out photographs that he said were of a family killed in Ukraine on Sunday and telling those gathered outside that he wanted the Russian ambassador "to leave this country."
Russia-Ukraine talks make some progress on corridors, Kyiv says
A third round of talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine ended Monday (March 7) with Kyiv citing a small amount of progress on opening humanitarian corridors.
"We have achieved some small positive results concerning the logistics of humanitarian corridors," Kyiv's presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted after the talks ended in Belarus.
He said "intensive" consultations had continued on the main issues of securing a ceasefire in fighting in Ukraine.
Ukraine says bread factory hit as peace talks due
Moscow offered Ukrainians escape routes to Russia and its close ally Belarus on Monday (March 7), drawing cries of outrage from Ukraine, where officials said a bread factory had been hit by an air strike in the latest Russian bombardment.
The bodies of at least 13 civilians were recovered from rubble after factory in the town of Makariv in the Kyiv region was hit, local emergency services said. Five people were rescued of the 30 believed to have been there at the time. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reported attack.
The Russian offer preceded a planned third round of peace talks on Monday between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators.
Rio ends indoor mask requirement
Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes announced Monday (March 7) the city would no longer require face masks indoors or outdoors, as hard-hit Brazil continues to bounce back from Covid-19.
"In line with the decisions of the scientific committee (on the pandemic), we will publish a decree tomorrow ending the mask requirement in indoor as well as outdoor spaces," Paes wrote on Twitter.
"When we reach 70 per cent (of the population) vaccinated with a booster dose, we will also remove our vaccine passport requirement," he added.
Queen Elizabeth II greets Trudeau in person after Covid-19 scare
Queen Elizabeth II met visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday (March 7), in her first in-person engagement since falling ill with Covid-19.
The 95-year-old monarch, who is also queen of Canada, chatted with Mr Trudeau after he jetted in for talks on the conflict in Ukraine with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.
Last week, the Queen donated to an appeal for funds to help Ukrainian refugees, while her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, called the invasion "an attack on freedom".