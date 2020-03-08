While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 8

Coronavirus: More than 40 rescued after Chinese quarantine hotel collapses

More than 40 people have been rescued following the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in eastern China on Saturday, state media reported.

Officials said around 70 people were initially trapped when the Quanzhou Xinjia Hotel first crumbled.

Footage circulating on microblogging platform Weibo showed rescue workers combing through the rubble of the 80-room hotel in coastal Quanzhou city in the dark as they reassured a woman trapped under heavy debris and carried wounded victims into ambulances.

A total of 43 people have so far been rescued from the wreckage, state news agency Xinhua said.

Italy to quarantine Milan, Venice and other regions, say media reports

The Italian government intends to quarantine the entire Lombardy region around Milan as well as areas around and including Venice and the northern cities of Parma and Rimini, Italian media reported on Saturday.

A draft of the government resolution obtained by Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper and other media said movement into and out of the regions would be severely restricted until April 3.

Milan is the Italian financial capital and has a population of just under 1.4 million people. The entire Lombardy region is home to 10 million.

At Turkey's frontier with Europe, everyone wants to be a Syrian refugee

Syrians camped on Turkey's border with Greece believe their hopes of finding sanctuary in the European Union are being undermined by the thousands of other migrants at the frontier who have relatively safe homelands.

Vastly outnumbered by Afghans and Pakistanis at the border, Syrians who have fled their country's protracted civil war say most of their fellow migrants are jumping on the bandwagon for economic reasons, and then pretending to be Syrian refugees.

"It makes me angry when I meet people from Morocco, Pakistan and even Afghanistan," said 20-year-old Yehya Rais from Aleppo, the scene of some of the heaviest fighting during the war.

Football: Liverpool bounce back, Arsenal close gap on top four

Liverpool moved to within nine points of claiming the Premier League title by coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 as Arsenal boosted their charge towards the Champions League places with a 1-0 win over West Ham.

Jurgen Klopp's men had suffered three defeats in four games in all competitions, including their first in the Premier League for 45 matches at Watford last weekend.

Callum Wilson's controversial early opener threatened another major upset. But all of Liverpool's setbacks of late have come away from Anfield and they set an English top-flight record for 22 consecutive home league wins as two quickfire goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane turned the game around.

Transgender queen crowned in Thailand as coronavirus limits crowd

After temperature checks for contestants and with a smaller crowd than last year because of coronavirus fears, Mexico's Valentina Fluchaire was crowned in Thailand as winner of what is billed as the world's biggest transgender pageant on Saturday.

Although Miss International Queen 2020 went ahead, unlike many events cancelled around the world since the coronavirus outbreak emerged in China, the crowd was markedly smaller than in previous years, with many empty seats.

Organisers had advised anyone who felt unwell not to attend.

