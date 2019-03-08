While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 8

North Korea rocket site appears 'operational' again, say US experts

A North Korean long-range rocket launch site appears to have resumed “normal operation status,” US experts said on Thursday, calling it “an affront” to President Donald Trump’s strategy of diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang.

The specialised website 38 North and the Centre for Strategic and International Studies used commercial satellite imagery to track construction at the site – which they said began before last week’s aborted summit in Hanoi between US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Images taken on March 6 showed that a rail-mounted structure to transfer rockets to the launching pad appeared to have been completed and “may now be operational.”

Cranes have been removed from the pad while progress also appeared to have been made on rebuilding the support structure for a rocket engine testing stand.

US general warns of ISIS resurgence as 'caliphate' nears collapse

A top US commander warned on Thursday that the battle against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group was "far from over" despite the militants' loss of territory, as survivors abandoned the last shred of the group's collapsing "caliphate" in eastern Syria.

A fierce assault by US-backed forces has sparked an exodus of dust-covered children, veiled women dragging suitcases and dishevelled men, many of them wounded, from the village of Baghouz where besieged ISIS fighters are making a last stand.

But General Joseph Votel, head of the US Central Command, warned that many of those being evacuated are "unrepentant, unbroken and radicalised", calling for a "vigilant offensive" against the group.

Apple's Tim Cook changes his Twitter name to 'Tim Apple' after Trump gaffe

The moment was so fleeting, it could have been missed in a millisecond. At a White House event, President Donald Trump thanked Apple chief executive Tim Cook for his efforts to bolster the American workforce.

"You've really put a big investment in our country," Trump told Cook, who was sitting to the president's right. "We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple."

The gaffe spread quickly on social media. Not one to miss out on the fun, Cook quietly changed his Twitter name to "Tim" on Thursday and an image of the Apple logo - a coy nod to Trump's mistake.

Taylor Swift's accused stalker arrested for breaking into her apartment

An alleged stalker of pop star Taylor Swift has been arrested for the second time in less than a year for breaking into her Manhattan home, police said on Thursday.

Roger Alvarado, who is already restricted from coming near Swift's apartment in the Tribeca neighbourhood, broke a window and entered the loft at 2.45am when the singer was away.

The 23-year-old was detained and charged with burglary and criminal contempt, a police spokesman told AFP.

Football: Man City blast 'false accusations' as Uefa opens spending rules probe

Uefa on Thursday announced they were opening an investigation into whether or not Manchester City broke Financial Fair Play rules, a breach that could lead to a devastating Champions League ban.

However, English champions City insisted the accusations against them are false and that they welcomed the opportunity to clear their name.

German magazine Der Spiegel, using material purportedly obtained from the whistleblowing outlet Football Leaks, alleged in November that City had set up sponsorship deals to circumvent regulations limiting how much money owners can put into a club.

