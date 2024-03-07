While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 7

Russia hits Odesa during visit by Zelensky and Greek PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were visiting the Black Sea port of Odesa on March 6 when a Russian missile hit the infrastructure, close enough for leaders to see the strike.
“It seems to me that we have not only heard, we have seen this strike today,” Mr Zelensky told a joint press conference.
The attack occurred at an estimated 500m to 800m distance from the delegations, sources said.
“You see who we’re dealing with, they don’t care where to hit.”
Haley ends WH bid, clears way for Trump-Biden rematch
Nikki Haley ended her long-shot challenge to Republican presidential front runner Donald Trump on March 6, ensuring that the former United States president will be the party’s candidate in a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden in November’s election.
Mrs Haley, the former South Carolina governor and Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations when he was president, made the announcement in a speech in Charleston a day after Super Tuesday, when Trump beat her soundly in 14 of 15 Republican nominating contests.
“The time has now come to suspend my campaign,” she said. “I have no regrets.”
Two dead in first fatal Houthi attack on Red Sea shipping
Two seafarers were killed in a Houthi missile attack on a Red Sea merchant ship on March 6, British and US officials said, the first fatalities reported since the Iran-aligned Yemeni group began strikes against shipping in one of the world’s busiest sea lanes.
The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, which set the Greek-owned, Barbados-flagged ship True Confidence ablaze around 50 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen’s port of Aden.
In a statement on X directly responding to the Houthi claim, Britain’s embassy wrote: “At least 2 innocent sailors have died. This was the sad but inevitable consequence of the Houthis recklessly firing missiles at international shipping. They must stop.”
After meeting Trump, billionaire Musk says no donations
Billionaire Elon Musk, chief executive officer of electric vehicle maker Tesla, said on March 6 that he will not donate money to either Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump or Democratic President Joe Biden in this year’s election, one day after meeting Trump in Florida.
Trump met with Mr Musk, one of the world’s richest individuals, with a small group of other people in Florida over the weekend, a source confirmed to Reuters, as the former president seeks a major cash infusion for his campaign.
In a post on his social media platform X, Mr Musk said: “Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President.”
Russia adds chess legend Kasparov to ‘extremist’ list
Russia’s financial watchdog added chess grandmaster and political activist Garry Kasparov to its list of “terrorists and extremists” on March 6.
The 60-year-old former world chess champion has been a longtime opponent of President Vladimir Putin and has repeatedly spoken out against Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
The Rosfinmonitoring watchdog is responsible for combating money laundering and terror financing, and those listed can have their bank accounts seized.