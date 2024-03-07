While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 7

Russia hits Odesa during visit by Zelensky and Greek PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were visiting the Black Sea port of Odesa on March 6 when a Russian missile hit the infrastructure, close enough for leaders to see the strike.

“It seems to me that we have not only heard, we have seen this strike today,” Mr Zelensky told a joint press conference.

The attack occurred at an estimated 500m to 800m distance from the delegations, sources said.

“You see who we’re dealing with, they don’t care where to hit.”

