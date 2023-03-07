While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 7

Police launch probe after 1 killed, 9 injured in New York concert stampede
Police were on Monday trying to determine what caused a stampede at a hip hop concert in New York state that killed one woman and injured nine others – with the size of the crowd, and reports that shots were heard at the venue, two lines of inquiry.
Concertgoers were leaving the show, featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes, at the Main Street Armory in Rochester at just after 11pm local time on Sunday when the crowd began to surge, city Police Chief David Smith told a news conference on Monday.
“There are some reports that shots were heard, causing the crowd to panic,” he said, however adding that police found no evidence to support that theory.
Updated Covid-19 boosters’ protection waned after two months: US study
Covid-19 bivalent boosters’ protection against death and hospitalisation in elderly people began waning as soon as two months after vaccination, according to a preprint study.
The findings build on previous reports about the effectiveness of updated boosters from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc, which showed the shots sharply reduced risks of severe Covid-19 in older adults, but did not assess how long protection lasted.
The new report, written by researchers who looked at data from a Finnish patient registry, has not yet been peer-reviewed and was published as a preprint in the server MedRxiv.
Twitter links inaccessible in outage impacting thousands
Thousands of Twitter users on Monday reported problems with accessing links from the Elon Musk-headed social media platform and other websites, an issue the company said it was working to resolve.
“We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed,” Twitter said.
There were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
US House Speaker McCarthy plans to meet Taiwan’s president in the US: Sources
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to meet Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen in the US in coming weeks, two sources told Reuters on Monday, a move that could replace the Republican Speaker’s anticipated but sensitive trip to the democratically governed island claimed by China.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Tsai had been invited to speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library during a transit through California on a planned visit to Central America, and that McCarthy was likely to meet her in the United States.
One of the sources said should the US meeting go forward - likely in April - it did not necessarily rule out McCarthy visiting Taiwan in the future.
Football: PSG’s Neymar to undergo ankle surgery, ruled out for rest of season
Paris St Germain forward Neymar has been ruled out for the rest of the season with the Brazil international set to undergo surgery to repair ankle ligaments that will keep him out for at least three months, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.
Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille last month, missing PSG’s last two games.
“Neymar Jr has had several episodes of instability in his right ankle in recent years,” PSG said in a statement.