While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 7

Stop fighting, Putin tells Ukraine, as anti-war protests grow

Persistent fighting blocked efforts to evacuate 200,000 people from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol for a second day in a row on Sunday as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his offensive, which he said was going to plan, unless Kyiv surrendered.

Most people trapped in the port city are sleeping underground to escape more than six days of near-constant shelling by encircling Russian forces that has cut off food, water, power and heating supplies, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

The civilian death toll from hostilities across Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb 24 stood at 364, including more than 20 children, the United Nations said on Sunday, adding hundreds more were injured.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said most civilian casualties were caused by the use of "explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes." Moscow has repeatedly denied attacking civilian areas.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine suspends exports of some agriculture goods