While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 7

Stop fighting, Putin tells Ukraine, as anti-war protests grow
Persistent fighting blocked efforts to evacuate 200,000 people from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol for a second day in a row on Sunday as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his offensive, which he said was going to plan, unless Kyiv surrendered.
Most people trapped in the port city are sleeping underground to escape more than six days of near-constant shelling by encircling Russian forces that has cut off food, water, power and heating supplies, according to the Ukrainian authorities.
The civilian death toll from hostilities across Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb 24 stood at 364, including more than 20 children, the United Nations said on Sunday, adding hundreds more were injured.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said most civilian casualties were caused by the use of "explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes." Moscow has repeatedly denied attacking civilian areas.
Ukraine suspends exports of some agriculture goods
Ukraine's government has suspended exports of several agriculture commodities amid the Russian invasion, Interfax Ukraine news agency said on Sunday, quoting a government decision.
The government suspended exports of rye, oats, millet, buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat and livestock.
Ukraine is a major global agricultural producer and exporter, with grains and vegetable oil dominating its shipments.
Russia scrambles to contain sanctions fallout over Ukraine invasion
Black market fears, problems with online payments and the looming spectre of inflation - Russian officials are scrambling to deal with the effects of sanctions imposed on Russia over its military intervention in Ukraine.
On the streets of Moscow, there is little sign of panic - restaurants are open and busy during an extended state holiday that will last through March 8 when the country marks International Women's Day.
But at ministries and banks, there is growing concern over economic fallout that has seen giant international companies flee Russia and questions raised over the health of the banking sector.
American Express says suspending 'all operations' in Russia, Belarus
US credit card and payments giant American Express said Sunday it is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus over Moscow's "unjustified" attack on Ukraine, the latest financial services blow to Russia over its invasion.
"In light of Russia's ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia," the company said in a statement, noting that American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATM money machines in Russia.
"We are also terminating all business operations in Belarus," it added.
