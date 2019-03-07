While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 7

Trump warns Kim Jong Un over 'rebuilding' of North Korea rocket site

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be "very, very disappointed" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if reports that work is under way to rebuild a long-range rocket site are confirmed.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said "it's too early to see" if the information about work at the North Korean site is true.

Warning he'd be disappointed, he added: "I don't think I will be, but we'll see what happens."

Trump and Kim met last week in Vietnam to negotiate on getting rid of North Korea's nuclear arsenal, but the summit broke up early with no progress.

Senator Martha McSally reveals she was raped while serving in air force

Senator Martha McSally said she was raped by a superior officer when she served in the Air Force and that when she tried to talk about it later with military officials, she "felt like the system was raping me all over again."

The Arizona Republican, the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat, said she did not report instances of sexual assault while in the military because she, like others, did not trust the system for dealing with such incidents in the armed forces.

She made the revelation at a hearing on Wednesday on the military's response to sexual assault reports.

People keep throwing cheese on babies' faces for social media likes

What happens if you throw a slice of cheese at a baby's face?

Some babies laugh and shake it off. Others grimace, stumble around blindly, recoil like they've been hit by a truck, flail their arms, or stare reproachfully at the cheese-thrower. Some eat the cheese. Generally, all look confused.

We know this thanks to a week-old viral phenomenon called the "cheese challenge," in which people toss shiny slices of processed cheese at unsuspecting infants and share their reactions on social media.

US chef Mario Batali cuts ties with restaurants after abuse accusation

Celebrity chef Mario Batali on Wednesday said he had cut ties with his US restaurants after being accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.

Batali has sold his shares in the 16-restaurant operation, including Babbo and Del Posto in New York, to former partners Tanya Bastianich Manuali and her brother, Joe Bastianich, he said.

He is also selling his stake in the Eataly market and restaurant complex, according to a report in the New York Times, citing Eataly spokesman Chris Giglio.

R. Kelly explodes during first interview after his arrest

In his first interview since his arrest last month for sexual abuse, embattled R&B singer R. Kelly lashed out on CBS This Morning, at several points yelling and saying his multiple accusers were lying and conspiring against him.

During the segment aired on Wednesday, Gayle King pressed him on the allegations made by dozens of people who were interviewed in a widely-watched Lifetime docuseries.

Surviving R. Kelly brought renewed attention to the sexual misconduct claims that have followed the singer for years.

