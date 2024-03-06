While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 6

Macron urges allies not be cowardly on Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron on March 5 urged Ukraine’s allies not to be “cowards” in supporting the country to fight off the Russian invasion.
He added that he “fully stood behind” controversial remarks made last week not ruling out the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine, which sent a shockwave around Europe.
“We are surely approaching a moment for Europe in which it will be necessary not to be cowards,” Mr Macron said, on a visit to the Czech Republic, which is pushing a plan to buy weapons outside Europe for Ukraine.
Speaking later, after meeting his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel, he asked: “Is this or is it not our war? Can we look away in the belief that we can let things run their course? I don’t believe so, and therefore I called for a strategic surge and I fully stand behind that.”
First official event announced for Kate since surgery
Catherine, Princess of Wales, will attend her father-in-law King Charles III’s birthday celebrations in June, the army said on March 5, in her first official duty to be announced since undergoing surgery.
The British Army said Catherine, who is married to heir to the throne Prince William, will review soldiers on June 8 as part of the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony. But Kate and William’s Kensington Palace office has not formally confirmed her appearance.
Social media has been alight with conspiracy theories over the princess’ prolonged absence from the spotlight.
Swift urges Americans to vote on Super Tuesday
Much speculation has swirled around megastar Taylor Swift’s potential power in the US presidential election, and on March 5 she toe-dipped in, urging her fans to vote.
Swift, one of the world’s most famous and most-discussed artists, did not urge her loyal Swifties towards any particular political position or candidate, instead focusing on the importance of casting one’s ballot.
“Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories,” the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram, referencing the state she spent much of her youth living in. “I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today,” the Grammy-winner said.
Syria teen rescued in Austria mountains
Austrian mountain rescuers have saved a Syrian teen found injured and suffering from severe hypothermia, they said March 5, as new smuggling routes are being used to avoid stepped-up border controls in central Europe.
Central European countries stepped up border controls in 2023 as the numbers of migrants and asylum seekers crossing into the EU has risen. This has led to new smuggling routes to be used.
Rescuers on March 3 airlifted the 14-year-old found “severely hypothermic and barely reactive” at 1,200m altitude in “partly snowy, steep, wet and densely wooded terrain”.
LIV ends quest for world golf ranking points, say reports
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf League has withdrawn its application for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, according to multiple US reports on March 5.
Sports Illustrated, ESPN and The Golf Channel reported LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman told players in a letter on March 5 the effort for recognition that began in July 2022 has ended.
“It’s now clear that the best way forward for LIV as a league and you as LIV golfers is not through the current ranking system,” Norman said. “A resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists.”