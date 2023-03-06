While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 6

Britain’s Prince Harry invited to King Charles’s coronation: Spokesperson



Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have received an invitation to his father King Charles’s coronation but will not yet confirm publicly whether they will attend, a spokesperson for Harry said on Sunday.

Preparations for the event in May have been overshadowed by the couple’s damning revelations about the King, Harry’s elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

His recent high-profile and stinging criticism of his family had led to speculation over whether Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020, would be invited to the coronation and, if he was, whether he would attend.

