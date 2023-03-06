While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 6

Britain’s Prince Harry invited to King Charles’s coronation: Spokesperson
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have received an invitation to his father King Charles’s coronation but will not yet confirm publicly whether they will attend, a spokesperson for Harry said on Sunday.
Preparations for the event in May have been overshadowed by the couple’s damning revelations about the King, Harry’s elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.
His recent high-profile and stinging criticism of his family had led to speculation over whether Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020, would be invited to the coronation and, if he was, whether he would attend.
Greek station master detained pending trial over train crash: Lawyer
The station master at Greece’s Larissa railway station was detained pending trial on Sunday, his lawyer said, on charges related to the country’s deadliest train crash on record.
The man was arrested on March 1, hours after a passenger train with more than 350 people on board collided head-on with a freight train near the city of Larissa, in central Greece, killing at least 57 people injuring scores more.
Felony charges were brought on Thursday against the 59-year-old, who cannot be named under Greek law, for disrupting transport and putting lives at risk. He appeared before a magistrate on Sunday to respond to the charges.
TikTok a potential target in upcoming US Bill to ban some foreign tech: Senator
Two United States senators plan to introduce legislation this week aimed at letting the government “ban or prohibit” foreign technology products such as Chinese-owned TikTok, Senator Mark Warner said on Sunday.
Mr Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said TikTok would be “one of the potentials” for review under the Bill. The Democratic senator made the comments on Fox News Sunday.
The Bill comes at a time when TikTok is under intensifying pressure over concerns that data about US users could end up in the hands of the Chinese government.
EU’s von der Leyen says she will tackle US green subsidies, overcome e-fuels impasse
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday she is determined to counter challenges from US subsidies for green technologies and to speed a currently blocked law on phasing out combustion engines from 2035.
Visiting Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the German cabinet at the start of a two-day meeting near Berlin, von der Leyen said the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would bring huge tax breaks for clean technologies made in the United States.
“We have discussed our answers: negotiations with the US about interpreting the law, investments of our own, and speedier processes,” she told reporters at Meseberg near Berlin.
Football: Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United for seven in record win
Liverpool brought Manchester United’s bandwagon to a shuddering halt as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice in a record 7-0 hammering of their arch-rivals to boost their Premier League top-four hopes at Anfield on Sunday.
A week after a resurgent United claimed their first trophy since 2017 by winning the League Cup and amid talk of a title push they were blown away either side of halftime as Liverpool recorded their biggest ever margin of victory in the fixture.
United had looked marginally the better side for 43 minutes before Gakpo’s superb finish from Liverpool’s first attempt on target gave the hosts the halftime lead.