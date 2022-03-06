While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 6

Putin likens Western sanctions to war; assault traps civilians

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Western sanctions were akin to war as his forces pressed their assault on Ukraine on Saturday for a 10th day and the IMF warned the conflict would have a “severe impact” on the global economy.

Moscow and Kyiv traded blame over failed plans for a brief ceasefire to enable civilians to evacuate two cities besieged by Russian forces. Russia’s invasion has already driven nearly 1.5 million refugees westward into the European Union.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky made a “desperate plea” for eastern Europe to provide Russian-made aircraft to his country during a video call with US senators on Saturday, said the chamber’s majority leader, Chuck Schumer.

Nato, which Ukraine wants to join, has resisted Zelensky’s appeals to impose a no-fly zone over his country, saying this would escalate the conflict outside Ukraine. But there is strong bipartisan support in the US Congress for providing US$10 billion (S$13 billion) in emergency military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

