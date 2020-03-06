While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 6

Elizabeth Warren suspends 2020 Democratic White House bid

Elizabeth Warren, the liberal firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the White House on the strength of an anti-corruption platform backed by a dizzying array of policy proposals, ended her campaign on Thursday.

A former bankruptcy law professor who forged a national reputation as a scourge of Wall Street even before entering politics, Warren had banked on a strong showing on Super Tuesday after a string of disappointing finishes in the early states.

But she trailed far behind front-runners Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, placing third in her home state of Massachusetts, which she continues to represent in the US Senate.

Warren held a call with her vast organising staff on Thursday morning to break the news.

'Long list' of countries not doing enough to combat coronavirus: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Thursday that too many countries were not taking all the steps needed to fight the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva he was concerned that a "long list" of countries were not showing "the level of political commitment" needed to "match the level of the threat we all face".

"This is not a drill," he said.

Russia, Turkey agree ceasefire deal for Syria’s Idlib

Turkey and Russia agreed a ceasefire deal on Thursday in Syria’s Idlib region, their two leaders said after lengthy talks in Moscow to contain a conflict which has displaced nearly a million people in three months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, standing next to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, said he hoped their agreement would lead to a halt of military action in Syria’s last rebel stronghold in the far northwest of the country.

Erdogan told reporters the truce would come into effect at midnight on Thursday.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks tightrope across active volcano

American daredevil Nik Wallenda walked a tightrope across the crater of an active volcano in Nicaragua, taking half an hour to traverse the boiling lake of lava spewing toxic gases.

Masaya, 635m high and 20km from Managua, is one of only eight volcanoes in the world with an active lava lake.

Wallenda started his 550m walk across the crater known as "The Mouth of Hell" at 8.20pm and finished 31 minutes later, sweaty and cheerful.

Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism

Ben Affleck's new movie The Way Back finds the actor playing a role he knows only too well - an alcoholic who goes through family strife and divorce before finding renewed hope in life.

After baring his soul about his own struggles with alcohol, his three trips to rehab and the much publicised collapse of his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, Affleck also finds himself in the unexpected role of a spokesman for addiction.

"I was a little bit surprised that the degree to which my being a recovering alcoholic, and I'm playing one in this movie, affected people," Affleck, 47, said.

