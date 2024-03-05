While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 5

Children starving to death in northern Gaza hospitals: WHO chief
An aid mission to two hospitals in northern Gaza found horrifying scenes of children dying of starvation, amid dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines, the World Health Organization said March 4.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency’s visits over the weekend to the Al-Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals “were the first since early October 2023 despite our efforts to gain more regular access to the north of Gaza”.
The findings were “grim”, he said on X, adding that “the situation at Al-Awda was particularly appalling, as one of the buildings is destroyed”.
French lawmakers make abortion a constitutional right
France on March 4 enshrined the right to abortion in its constitution, a world first welcomed by women’s rights groups as historic and harshly criticised by anti-abortion groups.
Abortion rights are more widely accepted in France than in the United States and many other countries, with polls showing around 80 per cent of French people back the fact that abortion is legal.
“We’re sending a message to all women: your body belongs to you and no one can decide for you,” Prime Minister Gabriel Attal told MPs and senators gathered in congress for a special vote under the gilded ceilings of the Versailles Palace, just outside Paris.
Yulia Navalnaya thanks Russians who came to bid her husband farewell
The wife of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, has thanked the many thousands of Russians who have queued for hours to visit her husband’s grave.
“Many people wonder why Alexei fought so hard and never gave up. For your sake. For the beautiful, brave and honest people who now come in an endless queue to say goodbye to him,” Navalnaya wrote on X on March 4.
“Thank you. This is the true love of the people.”
Accused Pentagon leaker pleads guilty, faces almost 17 years jail
The US airman accused of leaking top secret Pentagon documents online pleaded guilty in federal court Monday under a deal in which he accepted a roughly 16-year imprisonment in return for prosecutors dropping more serious espionage charges.
Jack Teixeira, appearing in an orange prison jump suit, pleaded guilty to six counts of willful transmission of national defense information, but in the deal worked out between prosecutors and the disgraced serviceman’s lawyers he faces no espionage charges.
He will be sentenced to up to 16 years and eight months under the agreement, and must pay a fine of US$50,000 (S$67,172) and assist intelligence officials to understand the extent and impact of his disclosures.
Paris 2024 unveils surrealistic official posters
With a nod to Surrealism and an obsession with detail, the official posters for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, unveiled on March 4, highlight the capital’s historic monuments and sports facilities.
The respective posters for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, designed by Parisian artist Ugo Gattoni, complement each other to form a double poster.
They illustrate the main historical monuments in Paris, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe and the Grand Palais.