While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 5

Ukraine under pressure in Bakhmut; it’s a battle over roads

Ukrainian forces repelled multiple Russian attacks on Saturday in fighting around Bakhmut, which has come down to a metre-by-metre battle for vital roads that supply the city’s defenders.

But the Ukrainian military acknowledged that soldiers inside the city were encircled on three sides by a combined force of the Russian army and the Wagner private military company, which includes fighters recruited from prisons.

In a video, Wagner’s owner, Mr Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Friday taunted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that only one road remained open to the west of Bakhmut, a city in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian commanders say that a counterattack this past week pushed Russian forces away from at least one of the embattled roads, for the moment easing resupply for troops in the city.

READ MORE HERE

Protests break out in Iran over schoolgirl illnesses