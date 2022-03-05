While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 5

Nato rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt bombing
Nato on Friday rejected Ukrainian calls to help it protect its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes, wary of being dragged into Moscow’s war on its neighbour, but Europe promised more sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky strongly criticised the decision, saying the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue its bombing campaign.
He had earlier appealed to Nato to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Russia invaded by land, sea and air on Feb 24.
“We are not part of this conflict,” Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in denying Ukraine’s request.
Biden meets Niinisto as Nato support grows in Finland
US President Joe Biden and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto agreed on Friday to deepen ties but stopped short of making public security guarantees or suggesting that Finland could join Nato after Russia's Ukraine invasion.
Biden said during the White House meeting that Finland is a "strong defence partner" involved in a "united trans-Atlantic response to holding Russia accountable" for what he called an attack on global peace.
"We are really living in very difficult times," said Niinisto. "I want to thank you also for the leadership you have showed. We need it now."
Scientists think an old rocket just hit the Moon going 9,300kmh
Add one more crater to the long list of pockmarks on the lunar surface.
According to orbital calculations, a rocket hurtling through space for years crashed into the Moon on Friday, but the strike wasn't directly observed, and there might be a wait for photographic evidence.
The impact would have taken place at 7.25am Eastern Time (8.25pm Singapore time), on the far side of the Moon, said the astronomer Bill Gray, who was the first to predict the collision.
Legendary cricketer Shane Warne dies at 52 in Thailand
Australian cricketer Shane Warne, one of the finest spin bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended the sport, died aged 52 on Friday.
Warne, who ended his spell-binding international career in 2007 with a remarkable 708 test wickets, died from a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand, his family confirmed in a statement.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement read.
Chanel increases prices again in Europe and Asia
French luxury group Chanel has again increased prices on some of its products, after three price hikes in 2021, meaning some of its signature handbags now cost up to twice what they did before the pandemic in 2019.
Major luxury brands have raised prices throughout the coronavirus emergency to protect margins and, more recently, to counter rising costs of transport, logistics and raw materials.
But Chanel has been more aggressive than rivals, in a move that analysts say also aims to increase the exclusivity of the brand.