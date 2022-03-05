While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 5

Nato rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt bombing

Nato on Friday rejected Ukrainian calls to help it protect its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes, wary of being dragged into Moscow’s war on its neighbour, but Europe promised more sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky strongly criticised the decision, saying the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue its bombing campaign.

He had earlier appealed to Nato to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Russia invaded by land, sea and air on Feb 24.

“We are not part of this conflict,” Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in denying Ukraine’s request.

