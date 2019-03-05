While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 5

In jab at Maduro, Guaido makes triumphant return to Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido returned to his country on Monday (March 4) after flouting a court-imposed travel ban by touring Latin American countries to boost support for his campaign to tighten regional pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

A crowd of cheering supporters greeted Guaido and his wife as they stepped into the Maiquetia airport’s arrivals hall, and then sped to an opposition rally in eastern Caracas where thousands had gathered to welcome him.

The return of Guaido, recognised by most Western nations as Venezuela’s legitimate head of state, signals that Maduro’s adversaries have at least temporarily avoided the arrest of a leader who has united the traditionally fractured opposition.

US House Democrats target Trump-Putin talks, obstruction

Democrats in Congress unleashed a slew of demands in their investigations of President Donald Trump on Monday (March 4), seeking information about his communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin and documents from 81 sources in an obstruction probe.

The chairmen of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees wrote to the White House and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seeking documents and interviews with personnel about Trump’s conversations with Putin.

The lawmakers expressed concern about media reports that Trump seized notes on at least one meeting with the Russian leader and tried to destroy records about those talks.

Ted Baker founder and CEO Ray Kelvin quits after misconduct allegations



Ray Kelvin resigned as chief executive of British retailer Ted Baker on Monday (March 4), seeking to allow the fashion brand he founded to move on from misconduct allegations stemming from his habit of hugging colleagues.

Ted Baker had announced an independent investigation into misconduct claims against Kelvin in December after an online campaign claiming to represent over 200 employees asking to end"forced hugging" and "a culture that leaves harassment unchallenged".

The retailer said the investigation would continue until the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter with the focus turning to Ted Baker's policies, procedures and handling of complaints.

Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Luke Perry dead at 52

Actor Luke Perry, who rose to fame as a heartthrob in the hit 1990s television series Beverly Hills, 90210, died on Monday (March 4) at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke, his agent said.

Perry, who was hospitalised in the Los Angeles area last week, died surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, his fiancee and ex-wife, his parents, siblings and other close family and friends, his agent Arnold Robinson told AFP.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” Robinson added, in a statement.

Ocean heatwaves devastate wildlife, worse to come



Invisible to people but deadly to marine life, ocean heatwaves have damaged ecosystems across the globe and are poised to become even more destructive, according to the first study to measure worldwide impacts with a single yardstick.

The number of marine heatwave days has increased by more than 50 per cent since the mid-20th century, researchers reported in the journal Nature Climate Change.

"Globally, marine heatwaves are becoming more frequent and prolonged, and record-breaking events have been observed in most ocean basins in the past decade," said lead author Dan Smale, a researcher at the Marine Biological Association in Plymouth, Britain.

