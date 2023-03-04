While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 4

At least 17 dead after fire at Pertamina fuel storage station in Jakarta

At least 17 people were killed when a fire broke out on Friday at a fuel storage station operated by Indonesia’s state energy company Pertamina in the capital Jakarta, an official at the city’s main firefighting unit said.

The fire, which started after 8pm local time (9pm Singapore time), burned some houses and sent nearby residents in the densely populated areas into a panic, some of whom fled with their belongings, footage from broadcasters showed.

A Pertamina spokesman said late on Friday that the fire had been extinguished at about 10.30pm.

Two of the fatalities were children, while 50 people were injured including one child, according to Rahmat Kristanto, an official at the firefighting unit.

