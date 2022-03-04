While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 4

Putin says Ukraine advance ‘going to plan’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow’s advance in Ukraine was “going to plan” and Kyiv appealed for Western military aid on Thursday, even as the warring sides met for ceasefire talks.

After the fall of a first major Ukrainian city to Russian forces, Putin appeared in no mood to heed a global clamour for hostilities to end as the war entered its second week.

Putin again said Russia was rooting out “neo-Nazis”, adding during the televised opening of a national security council meeting that he “will never give up on (his) conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.”

He earlier told French President Emmanuel Macron that Moscow “intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups”, according to a Kremlin account of their call.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine, Russia agree evacuation corridors; more US sanctions