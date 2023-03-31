While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 31

Trump hit with criminal charges in New York

Mr Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, two sources said on Thursday, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.

The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race.

Mr Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party’s nomination if charged with a crime.

The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be announced in the coming days, the New York Times reported.

