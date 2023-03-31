While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 31

Trump hit with criminal charges in New York
Mr Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, two sources said on Thursday, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.
The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race.
Mr Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party’s nomination if charged with a crime.
The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be announced in the coming days, the New York Times reported.
US, Taiwan ‘closer than ever,’ Tsai says in New York
The US and Taiwan are closer than ever, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen told supporters during a stopover in New York that so far, according to Taipei, has not triggered unusual military actions by China.
Ms Tsai arrived in New York on Wednesday on her way to Central America, and on her way back to Taipei next week will stop in Los Angeles where she is expected to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, an interaction China has warned could lead to a “serious confrontation” in US-China relations.
The visit comes at a time when US relations with China are at what some analysts see as their worst level since Washington normalised ties with Beijing in 1979 and switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei.
US accuses Fugees rapper over Malaysian financier links
A federal prosecutor on Thursday accused Grammy Award-winning rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of The Fugees hip-hop group of illegally taking tens of millions of dollars to lobby the US government on behalf of a Malaysian financier and the Chinese government.
The accusations were made at the start of a trial that prosecutor Nicole Lockhart said will link Michel to financier Jho Low, who is suspected of embezzling US$4.5 billion (S$5.9 billion) from Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, and a Chinese government influence campaign aimed at repatriating dissident Guo Wengui.
Michel is being tried on 11 criminal counts including various conspiracy charges for what prosecutors said were three separate lobbying schemes to influence the administrations of former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
Sanctions for man seeking to sell N. Korean arms to Russia
The US on Thursday said it had imposed sanctions on a Slovakian man for trying to arrange the sale of over two dozen types of North Korean weapons and munitions to Russia to help Moscow replace military equipment lost in its invasion of Ukraine.
The action, which comes as Washington warned that Russia is seeking to acquire additional weapons from North Korea, is the latest in a series of sanctions the US has imposed targeting Moscow and its attempts to obtain military equipment.
The conflict in Ukraine has killed tens of thousands and reduced many cities to rubble.
Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash accuser asks for $4.3m
Lawyers for the man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over an accident on a swanky US ski slope said on Thursday the actress should give him almost US$3.3 million (S$4.3 million) for his suffering.
Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, claims the 2016 collision in Utah left him with four broken ribs and lasting psychological damage.
Presenting their closing arguments at a court in Park City, attorneys said Sanderson needed to be fairly compensated for a permanent brain injury that had changed his personality and affected his enjoyment of life.