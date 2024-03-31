While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 31, 2024

Truce talks between Israel and Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo: Egypt TV station
Truce talks between Israel and Hamas will resume on March 31 in Cairo, the latest attempt to bring about a pause after nearly six months of war in the Gaza Strip, Egypt’s Al Qahera News TV reported on Saturday, citing a security source.
An Israeli official told Reuters that Israel will send a delegation to Cairo on Sunday. A Hamas official however told Reuters the group would wait to hear from Cairo mediators on the outcome of their talks with Israel first.
The warring sides have stepped up negotiations, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, on a six-week suspension of Israel’s offensive in return for the proposed release of 40 of the 130 hostages still held by the Palestinian militant group in Gaza.
Hamas has sought to parlay any deal into an end to the fighting and withdrawal of Israeli forces. Israel has ruled this out, saying it would eventually resume efforts to dismantle the governance and military capabilities of Hamas.
Firefighters tackle massive blaze at Indonesian ammunition store
Indonesian firefighters were battling to put out a massive fire that broke out on March 30 at a military ammunition depot just outside the capital, causing a series of explosions and sending flames and smoke into the night sky.
No one was reported to have died or been injured in the incident, military official Mohammad Hasan told reporters at the scene, saying the fire had started in a part of the facility that was used to store expired ammunition.
“We’ve checked the location, perimeters, there are no fatalities,” Hasan told a press conference near the site in Bogor, on the outskirts of Jakarta.
Salvage crews to lift first piece of collapsed Baltimore bridge
Salvage crews were set to lift the first piece of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge from the water on March 30 to allow barges and tugboats to access the disaster site, Maryland and US officials said, the first step in a complex effort to reopen the city’s blocked port.
The steel truss bridge collapsed early on Tuesday morning, killing six road workers, when a massive container ship lost power and crashed into a support pylon, sending much of the span crashing into the Patapsco River, blocking the Port of Baltimore’s shipping channel.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore told a news conference that a section of the bridge’s steel superstructure north of the crash site would be cut into a piece that could be lifted by crane onto a barge and brought to the nearby Tradepoint Atlantic site at Sparrows Point.
Lizzo says ‘I quit’ after ‘lies’ told about her
Pop star Lizzo, who built her brand on being a poster girl for self-love but has been hit by employee harassment suits, said she is quitting, tired of being targeted for her looks and character.
It was not immediately clear if the 35-year-old Grammy winner meant the music industry, social media, or something else.
Her statement came in an Instagram post on Friday, a day after she appeared at a Democratic campaign event for President Joe Biden.
Loh Kean Yew into Spain Masters final, eyes first title since 2021 World Championships
He sealed his place in the Madrid Spain Masters men’s singles final with a well-concealed drop shot that bamboozled his opponent.
But, with an outstretched left fist and satisfied smile, there was no disguising Loh Kean Yew’s emotions after he beat world No. 24 Taiwanese Wang Tzu-wei 21-13, 8-21, 21-15 on March 30.
On March 31, he will take on 25th-ranked Toma Junior Popov of France, who beat Chinese Taipei’s 15th-ranked Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen 21-15, 20-22, 21-18 in the other semi-final, at the Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur.