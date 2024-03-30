While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 30, 2024

Israel PM Netanyahu approves new Gaza ceasefire talks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the go-ahead on March 29 for a new round of talks on a Gaza ceasefire, a day after the world’s top court ordered Israel to ensure aid reaches desperate civilians.
But despite a binding UN Security Council resolution earlier this week demanding an “immediate ceasefire”, fighting raged on unabated in Gaza Friday, including around its few functioning hospitals.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said dozens of people were killed overnight.
Among them were 12 people killed in their home in the southern city of Rafah, which has been bombed repeatedly ahead of a threatened Israeli ground operation.
US says imposing new visa curbs on Hong Kong officials over rights crackdown
The United States said on March 29 it is taking steps to impose new visa restrictions on multiple Hong Kong officials over the crackdown on rights and freedoms in the Chinese-ruled territory.
A statement from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that in the past year, China continued to take actions against Hong Kong’s promised high degree of autonomy, democratic institutions, and rights and freedoms, including with the recent enactment of a new national security law known as Article 23.
“In response, the Department of State is announcing that it is taking steps to impose new visa restrictions on multiple Hong Kong officials responsible for the intensifying crackdown on rights and freedoms,” Blinken said.
US outlet Radio Free Asia closes Hong Kong office over security law fears
The US news outlet Radio Free Asia (RFA) said Friday that it had closed its office in Hong Kong over staff safety concerns after the city enacted a new national security law.
The Chinese finance hub last week brought into force a homegrown security law – commonly known as Article 23 – that introduced tough penalties for crimes such as treason, espionage and external interference.
RFA president and CEO Bay Fang said in a statement that the company no longer had full-time staff in Hong Kong and has closed its physical office, citing “concerns about the safety of RFA staff and reporters”.
OpenAI previews new audio tool that can read text, mimic voices
OpenAI is sharing early results from a test for a feature that can read words aloud in a convincing human voice – highlighting a new frontier for artificial intelligence and raising the spectre of deepfake risks.
The company is sharing early demos and use cases from a small-scale preview of the text-to-speech model, called Voice Engine, which it has shared with about 10 developers so far, a spokesperson said.
OpenAI decided against a wider rollout of the feature, which it briefed reporters on earlier this month.
Loh Kean Yew through to Spain Masters semi-finals
It was a good Friday for Loh Kean Yew, who beat Denmark’s 55th-ranked Mads Christophersen 21-13, 21-11 in their Madrid Spain Masters quarter-final on March 29.
The Singaporean world No. 11 will take on Chinese Taipei’s 24th-ranked Wang Tzu-wei on March 30 in his bid to end a 27-month title drought on Easter Sunday and revive a roller-coaster season.
The other men’s singles semi-final sees another Taiwanese, world No. 15 Chou Tien-chen, play 25th-ranked Toma Junior Popov.